U.S. sues to block merger of title insurance providers

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday that it had filed an administrative complaint aimed at preventing title insurance provider Fidelity National Financial, Inc. from buying rival Stewart Information Services Corp .

The FTC valued the deal at $1.2 billion.

Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment.

"Competitive title insurance and title information markets are essential to providing Americans affordable and high-quality title insurance products," said Bureau of Competition Director Bruce Hoffman in a statement. "Our action seeks to preserve important and beneficial competition that plays out every day in every real estate transaction across the United States."

