US STOCKS-Wall Street unimpressed by Fed's expected rate cut

* Fed cuts interest rates by 25 bp as expected

* Fed signals readiness for additional cuts, if needed

* Latest round of U.S.-China trade talks wrap up in Shanghai

* Dow off 0.05%, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq up 0.10% (Updates to late afternoon, adds NEW YORK dateline, changesbyline)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street had a mixedreaction on Wednesday after the expected interest rate cut bythe U.S. Federal Reserve, the first in a decade, failed toimpress investors.

After spending much of the session in wait-and-see modeahead of the Fed's announcement, the S&P 500 and the Dow wereessentially flat, with the Nasdaq slightly higher.

But all were on track to post their second straight monthlygains, closing the book on a month during which the S&P 500 andthe Nasdaq reached fresh record highs.

Market participants were expecting the central bank to lowerthe Fed funds target rate by 25 basis points as insuranceagainst signs of a looming economic slowdown amid the protractedU.S.-China trade war.

"It's smart of them to go ahead and take out some insurancehere," said Brett Ewing, chief market strategist at FirstFranklin Financial Services in Tallahassee, Florida.

"Typically, the initial market reaction is only a kneejerk." Ewing added. "What is important to focus on right here iswe will be waiting for the press conference and the dot plot andtaking a look at their guidance."

Trade talks wrapped up in Shanghai, with U.S. and Chinesenegotiators leaving the table without a deal. But both sidescalled the talks "constructive." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0U0

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 12.56 points,or 0.05%, to 27,185.46, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.02 points, or-0.00%, to 3,013.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 15.38points, or 0.19%, to 8,289.00.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, six were in theblack, with real estate .SPLRCR and energy .SPNY sufferingthe largest percentage losses.

Second-quarter earnings season charges ahead, with 296 ofthe companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 74.7%have surprised Street estimates to the upside, according toRefinitiv data.

Analysts now see total growth of 1.3% for the quarter, upfrom just 0.3% seen at the beginning of the month, perRefinitiv.

Apple IncAAPL.O extended its gains, rising 4.3% after anincrease in services and wearables more than offset a drop iniPhone sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V1D2

Humana IncHUM.N rose 5.3% after the health insurer beatanalysts' second-quarter earnings estimates and hiked its 2019forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W3DK

Video game maker Electronic Arts IncEA.O reportedbetter-than-expected quarterly revenue, driven by continuedsuccess of its battle royale game "Apex Legends," sending itsstock up 4.4%.

Among losers, shares of General Electric CoGE.N sank-1.8% after the conglomerate posted a quarterly loss andannounced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer JamieMiller. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W3CW

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O slumped 8.3%after its disappointing third-quarter revenue forecast, draggingthe Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX down 1.5%.

Molson Coors Brewing CoTAP.N dropped 7.3% after weakdemand hit its quarterly profits. The beer maker also announcedthe retirement of Chief Executive Officer Mark Hunter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W477

On the economic front, The ADP National Employment Report,showed private employers added 156,000 jobs in July, 4,000 fewerthan economists expect Friday's more comprehensive report fromthe U.S. Labor Department to show. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N1OC02J

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.47-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.38-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 105 new highs and 56 new lows.