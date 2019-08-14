US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles on rising fears of recession

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. Treasury bond curve inverts for 1st time since 2007

* Macy's slides after FY outlook cut; weighs on rivals

* Indexes down: Dow 2.12%, S&P 2.14%, Nasdaq 2.38% (Changes comment, adds details, updates prices)

By Medha Singh

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street main indexes slid more than2% on Wednesday, as a closely watched U.S. bond market indicatorpointed to a renewed risk of recession following poor economicdata from Germany and China.

Yields on the two-year Treasury notes rose above the 10-yearyield for the first time since 2007, a metric widely viewed as aclassic recession signal. US/

The interest-rate sensitive bank index .SPXBK slipped 3.7%and the broader financial sector .SPSY fell 3.0% in response.

Slumping exports sent Germany's economy into reverse in thesecond quarter, while Chinese industrial output growth cooled toa more than 17-year low in July, underscoring the impact of abruising U.S.-China trade war on global growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A0U7

"Every economic number that comes out globally will be seenthrough the lens of how much trade tensions will negativelyimpact growth and subsequently markets," said Massud Ghaussy,senior analyst, Nasdaq IR Intelligence in New York.

The downbeat mood followed a rally in Wall Street's mainindexes on Tuesday thanks to the Trump administration's decisionto delay tariffs on some Chinese imports. At current levels, thebenchmark S&P 500 is down 2.7% from the previous session'shigh. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX , also known as WallStreet's "fear gauge, rose 4.08 points to 21.60.

"Investors don't know when and how the trade war will beresolved and as long as the situation persists, markets will notbe able to frame risk and we should continue to see volatility,"Ghaussy said.

At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 557.26 points, or 2.12%, at 25,722.65, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 62.63 points, or 2.14%, at 2,863.69. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 190.71 points, or 2.38%, at 7,825.65.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were in the red, with theenergy sector's .SPNY 3.4% drop leading the decliners.

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O were down 2.1% after boostingmarkets a day earlier with a 4% rise. Chipmakers were also down,with the Philadelphia chip index .SOX slumping 3%.

The biggest decliner on the S&P 500 index was Macy's IncM.N , down 15.9%, after the department store operator cut itsfull-year profit forecast as it discounted heavily to clearexcess spring season inventory. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A3HF

Rivals Kohl's CorpKSS.N , Target CorpTGT.N andNordstrom Inc JWN.N slipped between 2.7% and 10.8%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.45-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 4.90-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and 42 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 172 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

