US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles on growing recession fears

* Indexes drop: Dow 2.70%, S&P 2.71%, Nasdaq 2.99%

* U.S. Treasury bond curve inverts for 1st time since 2007

* Rate-sensitive banks slump (Updates to early afternoon)

By Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street main indexes slumped morethan 2.5% on Wednesday, as a closely watched U.S. bond marketindicator pointed to a renewed risk of recession following pooreconomic data from Germany and China.

The S&P 500 index has now sunk 4.5% since President DonaldTrump announced a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese imports atthe start of August and is on course for its worst three-weekpercentage slide this year.

A brief recovery on Tuesday on signs that Washington woulddelay some of those moves quickly evaporated on Wednesdaymorning.

Yields on two-year Treasury notes rose above the 10-yearyield for the first time since 2007, a metric widely viewed as aclassic recession signal, spooking investors. US/

The interest-rate sensitive bank subsector .SPXBK plunged4.3%, while the broader financial sector .SPSY fell 3.5%,putting them on course for their biggest one-day percentage fallthis year.

"The bond market is the one that seems to be leading, thestock market is just kind of following at this point. That tellsyou we are in a headline market where investors will reactquickly to what the flavor of the day is," said Joe Saluzzi,co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

"If you look at the U.S. fundamentals right now, growth isdecent and earnings have been good and that supports stockmarket at this level."

Adding to grim mood was data showing Germany's economycontracted in the second quarter, while Chinese industrialoutput growth cooled to a more than 17-year low in July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A0U7

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX , also known as WallStreet's "fear gauge", rose 5.2 points to 22.71.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors shed more than 2%. Onlythe defensive utilities .SPLRCU sector was higher, whileconsumer staples .SPLCS and real estates .SPLRCR posted thesmallest losses.

At 13:04 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 709.51 points, or 2.70%, at 25,570.40, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 79.36 points, or 2.71%, at 2,846.96. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 239.60 points, or 2.99%, at 7,776.76.

The energy sector .SPNY shed 3.9% as oil prices slumped ondemand worries. O/R

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O were down 2.7% after boostingmarkets a day earlier with a 4% rise. Chipmakers were also down,with the Philadelphia chip index .SOX slumping 3.4%.

The biggest decliner on the S&P 500 index was Macy's IncM.N , down 14.6%, after the department store operator cut itsfull-year profit forecast as it discounted heavily to clearexcess spring season inventory. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A3HF

Rivals Kohl's CorpKSS.N , Target CorpTGT.N andNordstrom Inc JWN.N slipped between 3.2% and 10.8%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.97-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 5.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.97-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 5.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and 51 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 221 new lows.