US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as yuan slide intensifies trade worries

* Apple set to drop for third session on tariff worries

* Trade-sensitive Boeing, Caterpillar and chip stocks slide

* Tyson Foods rises after profit beats estimates

* Indexes drop: Dow 1.91%, S&P 2.02%, Nasdaq 2.67% (Updates to open)

By Medha Singh

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply onMonday, led by technology companies, as China's willingness tolet the yuan slide in response to the latest U.S. tariff threatfanned fears that it could further aggravate an ongoing tradewar.

China let the yuan breach the key 7-per-dollar level for thefirst time in more than a decade on Monday, and President DonaldTrump slammed it as "a major violation". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2511P6urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2510BL

Trump stunned financial markets last week by threatening toimpose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chineseimports, abruptly abandoning a brief ceasefire.

"Trade continues to trend in the wrong direction. As inretaliation for new tariffs, China let the yuan move to a10-year low versus the U.S. dollar," said Ryan Detrick, seniormarket strategist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, NorthCarolina.

"Any hopes of a quick resolution with China are fadingquickly."

On Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC suffered their worst weekly performance of 2019, in aweek that also saw the U.S. Federal Reserve's cut interest ratesfor the first time in a decade.

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 505.65 points, or 1.91%, at 25,979.36, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 59.19 points, or 2.02%, at 2,872.86.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 213.46 points, or2.67%, at 7,790.61.

All of the 11 major S&P sector were in the red. The S&Ptechnology sector .SPLRCT , heavily exposed by its chipmakersand other global technology players to Chinese markets, dropped3.2%.

Apple IncAAPL.O slid 4.1% as analysts expected the newlyproposed tariffs to hurt demand for its flagship iPhone, whilethe Philadelphia chip index .SOX slipped 3.5%.

Industrial bellwethers Boeing CoBA.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N shed more than 2%.

Signals from the bond market were also daunting as theinversion of the yield curve between the three-month Treasurybill US3MT=RR and 10-year bonds US10YT=RR grew to the widestsince April 2007. US/

Interest-rate sensitive banks .SPXBK dropped 3%.

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX , a gauge of investoranxiety, rose to its highest level in about three months at21.71 points.

The rest of the high-flying FAANG group also lost ground.Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O were downbetween 2.3% and 2.7%.

More than three quarters of S&P 500 companies have reportedresults so far, with about 74% topping analysts' expectationsfor profit, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

No.1 U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods IncTSN.N rose 4.7%after beating quarterly profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N251370

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.11-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 7.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.11-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 7.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 19 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded six new highs and 153 new lows.