US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as Trump escalates trade dispute with China

* Indexes: Dow 1.43%, S&P 1.55%, Nasdaq 1.79%

* Powell says will "act as appropriate" to support growth

By Akanksha Rana and Medha Singh

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main indexes lostmore than 1% on Friday after President Donald Trump ordered U.S.companies "to immediately start looking for an alternative toChina" in response to Beijing's threat to impose retaliatorytariffs on U.S. goods.

Trump gave no detail on how he might proceed with any suchorder, although he said he would be offering a response later onFriday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01I

Earlier in the day, China vowed to impose additional tariffson goods worth $75 billion that include agricultural products,crude oil, small aircraft and cars. Tariffs on some productswould take effect on Sept. 1 and others on Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J31P

The indexes were on course to give up their weekly gainsmade on hopes of stimulus measures from major central banks andgovernments as well as a solid batch of retail earnings.

"It's a fair reaction from the markets. I don't think anyonethought we'd get to this level," said Michael O'Rourke, chiefmarket strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

U.S. stocks had earlier recovered from their lows afterFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would "act asappropriate" to keep the current economic expansion on track,supporting bets on a further decline in key borrowing costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A02K

"Interest rate cuts, while they help the economy, they'renot going to be enough to offset a major global trade war. Itseems that's the direction we're heading in," O'Rourke said.

While traders are still widely anticipating a 25 basis pointcut from the Federal Reserve in September, expectations of amore aggressive 50 basis point cut rose to 10%, according to CMEGroup's FedWatch tool.

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 374.75 points, or 1.43%, at 25,877.49 and the S&P 500 .SPX was down 45.22 points, or 1.55%, at 2,877.73. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 142.93 points, or 1.79%, at 7,848.46.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors posted losses of more than1%, with a 2% decline in the energy sector .SPNY leading thedecliners.

The tariff-sensitive Philadelphia chip index .SOX slid1.50%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3B0

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.00-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.98-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows,while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 90 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana, Medha Singh in Bengaluru andRichard Leong in New YorkEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)