US STOCKS-Wall Street treads water as financials fall, trade hopes flicker

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street treaded water on Tuesday, asa drop in financials and renewed concerns about a U.S. recessionoffset early optimism about hopes of a resolution to theprotracted trade war with China.

U.S. stocks were up strongly earlier in the session,building on gains from Monday after U.S. President Donald Trumpsought to ease tensions by predicting another round of talkswith Beijing. China's foreign ministry, however, reiterated onTuesday that it had not received any recent telephone call fromthe United States on trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

Investor sentiment soured after the inversion in U.S.Treasury yield curve deepened further and the benchmark 10-yearyields slipped, underscoring safe-haven demand and worries abouta softening global economy. US/

"There's a lot of concern about what's going on here and asmuch as the investors try and ignore it and accept the idea thatthe economy remains strong, the doubts seem to creep into thismarket," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments.

"People are still concerned about the trade war with Chinaand the inconsistencies in a lot of the administration'scomments."

The interest-rate sensitive financials sector .SPSY slid0.47%, weighing the most among all major S&P 500 sectors.

An escalation in the trade tensions between Washington andBeijing has hit financial markets in the recent days after bothsides threatened to slap tariffs on each other's goods worthbillions of dollars.

Wall Street has been fretting over a deepening trade rowhurting corporate profits, worries of slowing global growth, andthe lack of clarity on the pace of U.S. rate cuts have onlyadded to the woes.

With the next Federal Reserve meeting scheduled forSeptember, investors are gauging the strength of the U.S.economy for clues on where rates are headed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2.76 points, or0.01%, to 25,896.07, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.88 points, or0.03%, to 2,879.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.82points, or 0.04%, to 7,850.92.

Offering markets support was a 0.23% rise in the healthcaresector .SPXHC , powered by gains in Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N .

Shares in the drugmaker rose 2.22% after an Oklahoma judgesaid J&J must pay $572.1 million for its part in fueling theU.S. opioid epidemic, a sum that was substantially less thanwhat investors had expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25M0QA

Philip Morris International IncPM.N shares dropped 3.6%,after the tobacco maker said it is in talks with Altria GroupInc MO.N to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Altria'sshares were off 1.1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3CX

Shares in J. M. Smucker CoSJM.N tumbled 9.3% after thepackaged food maker cut its full-year earnings forecast andmissed estimates for quarterly profit and sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N2U4

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.20-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.82-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.20-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.82-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows,while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 123 new lows.