US STOCKS-Wall Street treads water as Citi results pressure bank shares

By Medha Singh and Uday Sampath Kumar

July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main indexes flittedbetween slight gains and losses on Monday, as declines in Boeingand bank stocks after Citigroup's quarterly report werecountered by a rise in technology shares.

The third-largest U.S. lender beat profit estimates butreported a decline in interest margins, with its sharesmarginally lower in volatile trading. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2J0

The sequential squeeze on Citi's net interest margins by 5basis points is a cause for worry for investors in other largebanks, said Marty Mosby, director of bank and equity strategiesat Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee. It raises concerns overexpected declines in short-term interest rates when the FederalReserve begins to cut rates, he added.

JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N and Wells FargoWFC.N slipped ahead of their earnings reportson Tuesday.

The bank stocks .SPXBK fell 0.67%, while the S&P 500financial index .SPSY declined 0.41%.

Keeping losses in check were technology stocks, with AppleInc AAPL.O and Broadcom IncAVGO.O advancing. The S&Ptechnology index .SPLRCT rose 0.2%, one of the four major S&Psectors trading higher. Second-quarter earnings season start in earnest this week andanalysts expect S&P 500 companies to report a 0.3%year-over-year fall in profit, the first quarterly drop in threeyears, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 10.26 points, or 0.04%, at 27,321.77, and the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.44 points, or 0.05%, at 3,012.33. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 3.43 points, or 0.04%, at 8,247.58.

Wall Street notched up record highs last week on heightenedexpectations of an interest rate cut later this month followingFed Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish comments.

Weighing heavily on the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials wereshares of Boeing CoBA.N , which fell 1.1% on a report that the737 Max jet may stay grounded until early 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nNRA97c1vk

Symantec CorpSYMC.O tumbled 13.2% and was the top loseron the benchmark index after a report that the cybersecuritycompany and chipmaker Broadcom have ceased deal talks. Broadcomrose 1.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2R1

General Electric CoGE.N fell 1.1% after brokerage UBSdowngraded shares of the industrial conglomerate to "neutral"from "buy".

Paper packaging companies Westrock CoWRK.N , PackagingCorp of America PKG.N and International Paper CoIP.N shedbetween 1.6% and 3.5% after KeyBanc downgraded their shares,citing risks from a further fall in containerboard and pulpprices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G27Q

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.12-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 60 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 39 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)