US STOCKS-Wall Street treads water after 3-day winning streak as financials weigh

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Home Depot rises after profit beat

* Medtronic gains on FY forecast raise

* Benchmark U.S. Treasury yield slips, pressures banks

* Indexes: Dow up 0.02%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq up 0.03% (Changes comment, adds details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed onTuesday after three sessions of gains, as lower Treasury yieldsweighed on financial shares, offsetting a boost from HomeDepot's better-than-expected earnings.

After a stormy start to the month on worsening tradetensions, the three main indexes have rebounded sharply, erasingmost of their losses from a steep selloff last week on risinghopes of global monetary stimulus.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is now about 3.6% below itsall-time high hit in July. It had fallen as much as 7% from itsrecord last week.

"The markets have been extremely strong over the past fewdays, so there is a little bit of profit taking," said GaryBradshaw, portfolio manager with Hodges Funds in Dallas.

Losses on the blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 indexes weretempered by a 4.3% rise in Home Depot IncHD.N . Its sharesdrove a 0.47% gain in the consumer discretionary index .SPLRCD . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2FY

"Home Depot's earnings show that people are continuing toinvest in their homes, a positive for Wall Street and the U.S.consumer," Bradshaw said.

The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK slipped 0.81% and thebroader financial sector .SPSY fell 0.50% as U.S. Treasuryyields slipped on rising prospects of interest rate cuts as wellas political tensions in Italy and Britain's tumultuous exitfrom the European Union. US/

All eyes this week will be on Wednesday's release of minutesfrom the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting and Chair JeromePowell's speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole central bankers'conference.

Powell's remarks will be closely monitored for hints if morepolicy easing is in store, against the backdrop of an ongoingtrade war and growing fears of recession, signaled by theinversion of the U.S. yield curve last week.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 4.96 points, or 0.02%, at 26,140.75, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.82 points, or 0.06%, at 2,921.83. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 2.26 points, or 0.03%, at 8,005.07.

Shares of Netflix IncNFLX.O were the biggest drag on theS&P 500, losing 3% after Walt Disney CoDIS.N announced itsstreaming service would launch in Canada and the Netherlands onNovember. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G0JK

Eight of the major S&P sectors were trading lower. Theenergy sector .SPNY lost 0.60%, weighed by lower oil prices. O/R

Medtronic PlcMDT.N gained 4.5%, and was among the biggestgainers on the S&P 500, after the medical device maker raisedits full year adjusted profit forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2L1

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.11-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and five newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 54 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Amy Caren Daniel in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics