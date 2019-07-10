US STOCKS-Wall Street touches new highs after comments by Fed's Powell

Shutterstock photo





* S&P 500 briefly crosses 3,000 threshold

* Fed's Powell begins two-day testimony before Congress

* Technology biggest boost to indexes

* Stocks briefly extend gains after Fed minutes

* Indexes up: Dow 0.3%, S&P 500 0.5%, Nasdaq 0.8% (Updates to close)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher andthe S&P 500 index briefly crossed the 3,000-point mark for thefirst time on Wednesday as remarks by Federal Reserve ChairmanJerome Powell reassured investors about the potential for aninterest rate cut later this month.

The Dow also hit an intraday record while the Nasdaq closedat an all-time high following the release of prepared remarksfor Powell's testimony before the U.S. House of RepresentativesFinancial Services Committee.

Powell said the central bank stands ready to "act asappropriate" to support record U.S. economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

The S&P 500 breached the 3,000-mark just after the opening,but ended slightly below that level at 2,993.07 points. Someinvestors said the breach may boost confidence in a market thathas been breaking to record highs this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B19T

Other market watchers, however, were less certain.

"On balance, investors live by the credo: 'Don't fight theFed,' and if rates are being cut - whatever the reason - theyhave often stood by stocks so I'm not surprised we're making newhighs," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, afamily investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"But it's a market that's come an awfully long way. And Ithink you're running out of investors willing to put too muchnew money in without some indication that earnings can staystrong."

Amazon.comAMZN.O , Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Apple IncAAPL.O were among the biggest boosts to the indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 76.71 points,or 0.29%, to 26,860.2, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.44 points,or 0.45%, to 2,993.07 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added60.80 points, or 0.75%, to 8,202.53.

In his testimony, the first installment of two days onCapitol Hill this week, Powell pointed to "broad" globalweakness that was clouding the U.S. economic outlook amiduncertainty about the fallout from the Trump administration'strade dispute with China and other key economies.

Stocks briefly added to gains following minutes from thelast meeting of Fed policymakers that showed many U.S. centralbank officials thought more stimulus would be needed soon ifrisks to the economy did not let up. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOMAIEF58

The S&P 500 index of financial shares including banks, whichtend to benefit in a higher interest rate environment, retreated0.5% after Powell's comments.

Investors say much of this year's gain for stocks hasstemmed from a change in outlook for the Fed to be more dovishon interest rate policy.

"The recent rally is speculation on the Fed loweringinterest rates to continue to perpetuate this amazing recoverywe've had. In Powell's testimony today, he referenced that quiteoften - that the Fed's job is to perpetuate this recovery byachieving full employment and controlling inflation, and they'vedone both," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist atInverness Counsel in New York.

"I'd say that's what's dominated the market over the pastmonth or so."

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.92-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.19-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 73 new 52-week highs and two new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 99 new highs and 43 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.38 billion shares, comparedto the 6.72 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days.

