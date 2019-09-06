US STOCKS-Wall Street ticks higher after jobs data, Chinese stimulus plan

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. economy adds 130,0000 jobs in August

* Average hourly earnings gained 0.4%

* Indexes up: Dow 0.31%, S&P 0.17%, Nasdaq 0.08% (Updates market action, adds comments)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday as anew Chinese stimulus plan helped ease some concerns aroundglobal growth, while investors digested underwhelming jobs datathat rounded off a week of mixed economic signals.

Global markets inched higher after China's central bank saidit would slash the amount of cash that banks must hold asreserves, releasing a total of 900 billion yuan ($126.35billion) in liquidity. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2FO

Slower-than-expected payroll growth in August hinted at aslowing U.S. economy, helping cement expectations of an interestrate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Labor Department's nonfarm payroll data showed that theeconomy added 130,000 jobs in August, below expectations of again of 158,000, according to a Reuters survey of economists. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

However, average hourly earnings gained 0.4% last month, thelargest increase since February, raising hopes that healthyconsumer spending could put inflation on track to meet the Fed'starget.

"If the Fed is bent on becoming more dovish, the jobs datacoming in shy of expectations feeds into that narrative and ifthey want to become more neutral, the wage inflation increasingabove expectations strengthens that narrative," said KeithBuchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.

"There's something to take for everyone from this report,not only among market participants but for those from within theFed as well."

Market participants will keep a close watch on Fed ChairmanJerome Powell's speech at the University of Zurich later in theday for clues on monetary policy. They currently expect aquarter percentage point cut at the Fed's mid-September meeting.

Although U.S. markets kicked off the week on the back footon poor August factory data, they were on track to end higherafter being boosted by diffusing political tensions in Hong Kongand hopes of a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.

Strong growth in August private payrolls and an acceleratingservices sector also helped boost stocks to one-month highslater in the week. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 1.3% onThursday and is now just 1.55% shy of its record high from July.

At 11:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 82.27 points, or 0.31%, at 26,810.42, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.10 points, or 0.17%, at 2,981.10 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 6.70 points, or 0.08%, at 8,123.53.

The communication services sector .SPLRCL was the biggestdrag among the 11 major S&P sectors, pulled lower by FacebookInc FB.O shares, which fell 1.9% after several U.S. stateattorneys general said they would investigate the social mediagiant on whether it stifled competition and put users at risk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2W5

Among stocks, Boeing CoBA.N and United HealthUNH.N rose about 1% and were the biggest boosts to the Dow.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.07-to-1 ratioon the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a1.69-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

