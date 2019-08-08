US STOCKS-Wall Street surges after upbeat economic data

Shutterstock photo





* Dow 1.25%, S&P 1.64%, Nasdaq 1.89%

* Kraft Heinz slumps after pulling FY forecast

* AMD lands Alphabet, Twitter as customers

* Lyft, Uber jump on hints of end to price war (Updates to early afternoon)

By Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were sharplyhigher on Thursday as better-than-expected domestic and Chinesedata as well as a firming yuan offered some relief to investorsalarmed by a week of blow and counterblow between Beijing andWashington over trade.

In corporate news, Kraft Heinz sank as much as 15.6% afterit pulled its full-year forecast and wrote down the value ofseveral business units by over $1 billion, capping a rough fewmonths for the company and making it the S&P 500's .SPX biggest decliner.

U.S. data pointed to a robust labor market as the number ofAmericans filing applications for unemployment benefitsunexpectedly fell last week, allaying some worries about arecession and helping U.S. Treasury yields rise. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25319UUS/

That followed better-than-expected export numbers out ofChina and some improvement for the country's yuan currency,whose slide over the weekend spurred Wall Street's worst day sofar this year on Monday. CNY/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

"There has been no material increase in the rhetoric out ofboth the Trump administration or out of China and that's animportant element for allowing the markets again to recalibrateand review the risks at hand," said Michael Hans, chiefinvestment officer at Clarfeld Citizens Private Wealth.

"This is a reflexive recovery because it's those areas thathad borne the brunt of the selling pressure which are bouncingback."

The turbulence of the past week follows some hefty falls inMay and casts further doubt on the durability of a decade-longstocks rally as President Donald Trump's trade war raised thespecter of a slide back into recession.

All the main S&P sector were higher on Thursday, withtechnology shares .SPLRCT , which were at the heart of therecent selloff, providing the biggest boost. The S&P 500 is oncourse for its third day of gains, leaving it around 4% off arecord closing high hit last month.

Symantec CorpSYMC.O jumped 11.3% after sources saidchipmaker Broadcom IncAVGO.O was in advanced talks to buy thecybersecurity company's enterprise business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2535LQ

Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O gained 15.4% after thechipmaker launched its second generation of processor chip andsaid that it had landed Alphabet Inc'sGOOGL.OGoogle andTwitter Inc TWTR.N as customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531SF

Lyft IncLYFT.O also advanced 4.9% after the ride-hailingservice raised its annual outlook and hinted at the end of itsprice war with Uber Technologies IncUBER.N . Uber, due toreport after the bell and a high-profile loser since its marketlaunch this year, rose 6.9%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531G5

Shares of Walt Disney CoDIS.N also rose 2.1% after CreditSuisse upgraded its shares to "outperform" with one eye on theimminent U.S. launch of video streaming service Disney+.

At 12:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 325.01 points, or 1.25%, at 26,332.08, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 47.17 points, or 1.64%, at 2,931.15. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 148.31 points, or 1.89%, at 8,011.14.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.91-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 3.31-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 37 new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 70 new highs and 71 new lows.