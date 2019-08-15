US STOCKS-Wall Street struggles for direction as bond yields slide

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. 30-year yields hit record low

* U.S. retail sales beat expectations

* Cisco tumbles following disappointing guidance

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street seesawed from redto black and back on Thursday as recessionary fears andsimmering U.S.-China trade tensions offset upbeat retail salesdata.

All three major U.S. stock indexes struggled for directionas investors grappled with mixed messages of a strong consumerand dropping U.S. Treasury yields.

Walmart IncWMT.N beat second-quarter Street estimates andraised its full-year earnings expectations, sending the world'slargest retailer's stock up 4.3% and allaying concerns aboutwaning consumer demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B082

Those concerns were further eased when retail sales datasurpassed analyst expectations. Consumers, who account for about70% of the U.S. economy, stepped up their spending across theboard in July, according to the Commerce Department.

"Consumer strength has a lot to do with the low unemploymentrate and historically low interest rates," said Matthew Keator,managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firmin Lenox, Massachusetts. "Money is cheap and people areworking."

But other economic data was less rosy. Manufacturing outputshrank more than expected in July according to the U.S. FederalReserve, and initial claims for unemployment insurance came inabove economist forecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A16D

Bellicose rhetoric kept U.S.-China trade tensions at a lowboil, as China vowed it would counter the last round of tariffson Chinese imports and called on the United States to meet ithalfway, while U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interviewany deal must be made "on our terms." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

The prolonged escalation of the trade war between theworld's two largest economies and its economic fallout havevexed global markets for months and shown few signs ofresolution.

"(China has) a long history of looking at things in terms ofdecades, not election cycles," Keator added. "I'm not surprisedthat China's playing the long game."

Impending U.S. tariffs weighed on Cisco Systems IncCSCO.O which plunged 8.8% after reporting a 25% drop in China sales andset sales and revenue forecasts well below analyst estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A4WK

Trade tensions also sent U.S. 30-year Treasury yield to arecord low and the benchmark 10-year yield to a three-yeartrough. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B0FW

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.83 points,or 0.06%, to 25,494.25, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.67 points, or0.02%, to 2,839.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped24.84 points, or 0.32%, to 7,749.10

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, six were trading inthe red, with energy .SPSY seeing the biggest percentage drop.

Trade-sensitive industrials .SPLRCI and tech .SPLRCT were down 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Shares of department store operator JC Penney Co IncJCP.N surged 3.5% after the struggling retailer posted a smallerquarterly loss than analysts estimated. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2K3

General Electric Co shares dropped 12.8% on the heels of areport from whistleblower Harry Markopolos accused theconglomerate of hiding $38.1 billion in potential losses andclaimed its cash situation was far worse than disclosed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NU

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.44-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and 58 new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 17 new highs and 242 new lows.

