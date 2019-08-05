US STOCKS-Wall Street slumps as yuan slide intensifies trade angst

Shutterstock photo





* Apple set to drop for third session on tariff worries

* Trade-sensitive Boeing, Caterpillar and chip stocks slide

* Volatility index at near 3-month high

* Indexes drop: Dow 2.06%, S&P 2.12%, Nasdaq 2.77% (Changes quote, adds details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply onMonday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling more than500 points, as China's willingness to let the yuan slide inresponse to the latest U.S. tariff threat fanned fears that itcould further aggravate an ongoing trade war.

The yuan breached the key 7-per-dollar level for the firsttime in more than a decade, and President Donald Trump slammedit as "a major violation", sending investors scurrying for thesafety of assets such as government bonds, gold and the Japaneseyen. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2511P6urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2510BL

Trump stunned financial markets last week by threatening toimpose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chineseimports, abruptly abandoning a brief ceasefire.

"The currency move is part of the trade war," said AndreBakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC inBernardsville, New Jersey.

"It is a bold statement to the U.S. that says if you want toplay, we could play a different way as well. It takes anyoptimism out of the market that there will be a quick resolutionto trade (war)."

On Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC suffered their worst weekly performance of 2019, in aweek that also saw the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest ratesfor the first time in a decade.

At 11:02 a.m. ET, the Dow .DJI was down 546.37 points, or2.06%, at 25,938.64, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 62.14 points,or 2.12%, at 2,869.91.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 221.50 points, or2.77%, at 7,782.57.

The sell-off was broad, with all the 11 major S&P sectors inthe red. The S&P technology sector .SPLRCT , heavily exposed byits chipmakers and other global technology players to Chinesemarkets, dropped 3.2%.

Apple IncAAPL.O slid 4.1% as analysts warned that thenewly proposed tariffs may hurt demand for its flagship iPhone,while the Philadelphia chip index .SOX slipped 3.7%.

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX , a gauge of investoranxiety, rose to its highest level in about three months at21.36 points.

U.S. Treasury yields tumbled, with the 10-year yieldshitting their lowest level since November 2016.

The difference between the three-month Treasury bill rate US3MT=RR and 10-year yields US10YT=RR grew to the widestsince April 2007. This curve "inversion" between the twomaturities has preceded every U.S. recession in the past 50years. US/

Interest-rate sensitive banks .SPXBK shed 3.02%.

The rest of the high-flying FAANG group also lost ground.Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O were downbetween 2.5% and 4%.

No.1 U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods IncTSN.N was onebright spot, up 7.8% after beating quarterly profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N251370

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.17-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 7.42-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 26 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 215 new lows.