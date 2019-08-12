US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on political tensions, recession fears

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Rate-sensitive banks shares fall

* Political uncertainty helps safe heaven assets rally

* Amgen up after winning U.S. patent battle over arthritisdrug

* Indexes down: Dow 0.75%, S&P 0.65%, Nasdaq 0.64% (Changes the quote, adds details, updates prices)

By Medha Singh

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Monday aspolitical tensions around the world and fears that a prolongedU.S.-China trade war would push the global economy intorecession sapped risk appetite.

Protests in Hong Kong that crippled one of the busiestairports of the world and defeat of President Mauricio Macriduring primary elections in Argentina bolstered demand forsafe-haven assets, including the Japanese yen, gold and U.S.Treasuries. US/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580D0urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25702N

Over the weekend, Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N said fearsof the U.S.-China trade war leading to a recession were growingand that it no longer expected a trade deal before the 2020 U.S.presidential election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Trade-related worries have pulled the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX about 4% away from its all-time high hit in late-July.

"I don't think the trade war is going to end any time soon,it could drag on into 2020 ... then you have geopoliticalconcerns," said Ryan Nauman, market strategist at InformaFinancial Intelligence in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

"There isn't a whole lot that investors can hang their hatson right now. You just don't have solid corporate earnings orreal strong fundamentals other than the labor market."

At 10:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 198.31 points, or 0.75%, at 26,089.13, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 18.95 points, or 0.65%, at 2,899.70. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 51.14 points, or 0.64%, at 7,908.00.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were in the red, with theS&P 500 financial index .SPNY shedding 0.85% and leading thelosers. The bank sub-sector .SPXBK tumbled 1.64%, as lowerbond yields hit shares of interest-rate sensitive lenders.

Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O fellabout 0.6% each, weighing heavily on the S&P 500.

Amgen IncAMGN.O rose 4.6% as a U.S. judge upheld twopatents relating to blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drugEnbrel, denying a challenge by Novartis AGNOVN.S , which isseeking to launch a copycat version. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2554VW

CBS CorpCBS.N and Viacom IncVIAB.O are in the finalstages of negotiating an all-stock merger that values Viacom ata discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources toldReuters. Viacom shares fell 3.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N258284

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.10-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.84-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows,while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 111 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))