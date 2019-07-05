US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on cooling rate cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. job growth surges, wage growth remains tepid

* Rate-sensitive bank stocks gain

* Chip stocks weak after Samsung results

By Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday, slipping fromrecord levels hit in the previous session, as strong U.S. jobgrowth in June pushed investors to scale back bets on aggressiveinterest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. Labor Department data showed nonfarm payrolls roseby 224,000 jobs in June, the most in five months, and solidlybeating economists' expectation of 160,000 additions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

Traders lowered their expectations of a 50 basis point ratecut by the Fed at its policy meeting on July 30-31, althoughhopes remained high that the central bank would start easingmonetary policy.

"Markets have expected more than one rate cut this year andthis solid jobs report puts that into question, if the Fed willcut more than just one time in 2019," said Ryan Nauman, marketstrategist at Informa Financial Intelligence's portfolioanalytics arm Zephyr.

The jobs report also pointed to persistent moderate wagegains and mounting evidence that the economy was losingmomentum, which could still encourage the Fed to cut rates thismonth.

The Fed said in its semi-annual report to Congress that thejob market had "continued to strengthen" so far this year, anddescribed recent weak inflation as "transitory". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOM5IEF55

Shares of banks .SPXBK , which have been under pressurefrom falling benchmark debt yields in recent weeks, rose 0.8%and helped drive a 0.4% gain in the financial sector .SPSY ,which was the only major S&P sector in the positive territory.

The defensive sectors - real estate .SPLRCR , utilities .SPLRCU and consumer staples .SPLRCS - fell between 0.6% and0.8% as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields made the dividend-payingcompanies less appealing.

However, Friday's losses were not severe enough to erodethis week's solid gains that took Wall Street's main indexes torecord closing highs on hopes of major central banks embracinglooser monetary policy and a temporary truce in U.S-China tradedispute.

At 12:46 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 52.15 points, or 0.19%, at 26,913.85, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 10.49 points, or 0.35%, at 2,985.33 and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 31.04 points, or 0.38%, at8,139.19.

Trading volumes are likely to be thin at the end of aholiday-shortened week as markets were shut on Thursday forIndependence Day holiday.

Among decliners were healthcare stocks .SPXHC , which fell0.7% after a five-day run of gains.

The Philadelphia chip index .SOX fell 0.8% after SamsungElectronics Co Ltd005930.KS forecast a steep plunge in itssecond-quarter operating profit, as a supply glut and risingtariffs hit global demand for electronics. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441BQ

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.96-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

