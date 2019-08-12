US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as trade war stokes fears of recession

Shutterstock photo





* Rate-sensitive banks shares fall

* FAANG stocks slip

* Amgen up after winning U.S. patent battle over arthritisdrug

* Indexes down: Dow 0.72%, S&P 0.69%, Nasdaq 0.80% (Updates to open)

By Medha Singh

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, draggeddown by financial shares, as investors fled riskier assets onfears that a drawn-out trade war between the United States andChina could force the global economy into recession.

The three main Wall Street indexes ended marginally lowerlast week, wrapping up five days of high volume trading markedby wild swings, as investors feared that a slide in China's yuanwould expand the scope of the trade war to include currencies.

President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not ready tomake a deal with China, pouring cold water on any hopes that thedispute would end soon. Trump's pledge to tax the remaining $300billion worth of Chinese imports goes into effect on Sept1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550IS

"It appears to me that the U.S. and China are pullingfurther apart on trying to reach an agreement," said RandyFrederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for CharlesSchwab in Austin.

"If he (Trump) postpones that date (Sept. 1), we may get ashort period of calm but as long as that issue of new tariffs isfloating around out there, pending at some point, I think thisvolatility is going to remain."

Over the weekend, Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N said fearsof the U.S.-China trade war leading to a recession were growingand that it no longer expected a trade deal before the 2020 U.S.presidential election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Trade-related worries have been a major drag on thebenchmark S&P 500 .SPX , which has slipped 3.7% from itsall-time high hit in July.

At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 188.66 points, or 0.72%, at 26,098.78, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 20.19 points, or 0.69%, at 2,898.46. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 63.78 points, or 0.80%, at 7,895.36.

Investors seeking safety in perceived safe havens bolsteredthe Japanese yen, gold prices and U.S. government bond prices.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were in the red, with theS&P 500 financial index .SPNY shedding 1.47% and leading thelosers. The bank sub-sector .SPXBK tumbled 2.01%, as lowerbond yields hit shares of interest-rate sensitive lenders.

The so-called FAANG group - Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.comInc AMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O andGoogle-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O - which have led the marketrally this year, slipped between 0.5% and 1.5%.

Amgen IncAMGN.O rose 4.0% as a U.S. judge upheld twopatents relating to blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drugEnbrel, denying a challenge by Novartis AGNOVN.S , which isseeking to launch a copycat version. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2554VW

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.80-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.69-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.80-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.69-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and nine newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 62 new lows.

