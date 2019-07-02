US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as trade optimism fades

Shutterstock photo





* USTR threatens $4 bln in additional tariffs on EU goods

* Gilead rises on plans for new drug filing

* Indexes down: Dow 0.16%, S&P 0.04%, Nasdaq 0.08% (Updates to open)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, a dayafter a record-setting rally, as optimism sparked by theU.S.-China trade truce waned after Washington threatened tariffson $4 billion of additional EU goods.

Just as trade tensions with China seemed to be easing, theU.S. government ratcheted up pressure on Europe by threateningto slap tariffs amid a long-running dispute over aircraftsubsidies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

"While the threat of additional tariffs on EU imports isstill an overhang for investors, the market is more likelytaking a breather until new macro-economic data comes out,"Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan CapitalSecurities said.

The energy sector .SPNY slipped 1.18% and was the biggestdrag on markets as crude prices fell on demand worries. Oilmajors Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N and Chevron CorpCVX.N declined about 1% each. O/R

The S&P 500 index .SPX hit a record high on Monday afterWashington and Beijing agreed over the weekend to resume tradetalks after negotiations broke down in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

The breakdown triggered the worst monthly performance thisyear, but markets have since recouped most of the losses onhopes that the Federal Reserve would be more accommodative tocounter a slowing global economy.

Market participants still expect the Fed to cut interestrates at its July 30-31 policy meeting, despite the latestdevelopments in trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 42.03 points,or 0.16%, to 26,675.4, and the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.08 points,or 0.04%, to 2,963.25. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.16points, or 0.08%, to 8,085.00.

Investors will be watching out for the monthly jobs reporton Friday, which is expected to show that the private sectoradded 160,000 jobs in June, after a sharp slowdown in jobsgrowth in May.

The report will follow a batch of discouraging manufacturingdata in the past 24 hours from around the world that hasrekindled growth fears.

Among stocks, Automatic Data ProcessingADP.O slipped4.2%, the most among S&P 500 companies, after market sourcessaid brokerage Jefferies is re-offering 8 million of thecompany's shares at a discount. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430AN

Coty IncCOTY.N dropped for the second straight day, down2.4% as multiple brokerages cut price targets on the cosmeticsmaker's shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24234B

Gilead Sciences IncGILD.O rose 1.30% after the drugmakersaid it will submit a new drug application for its arthritisdrug to the U.S. FDA this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2432WP

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.08-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

