US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as global growth concerns hit tech stocks

* China August factory deflation deepens

* Tech stocks weigh most among 11 major sectors

* Indexes off: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.44%, Nasdaq 0.54% (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 10 (Reuters) - A fall in technology stocks pulled WallStreet's main indexes lower on Tuesday as weak economic datafrom China revived global recession fears, but losses weretempered by hopes on trade.

China's factory-gate prices shrank 0.8% in August, thesharpest pace of decline in three years, as businesses slashedprices to cope with flagging demand amid a bruising trade warwith the United States that has slowed growth in the world'ssecond largest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0LX

"A slowdown in China is clearly a sign that globaldeceleration of economic activity is real and is something we'regoing to have to deal with," said Omar Aguilar, chief investmentofficer of equities and multi-asset strategies at Charles SchwabInvestment Management.

Offering some respite, a report from South China MorningPost said Beijing is expected to agree to buy more agriculturalproducts in hopes of a better trade deal with the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2610AW

Analysts attributed some of the selloff in tech to investorsre-distributing wealth into stocks that have underperformedduring the year.

Tech stocks .SPLRCT , the best performer on the S&P 500with a 28% surge this year, fell 1.13%, while the energy sector .SPNY , the year's worst performer, jumped 1.78%.

Real estate .SPLRCR fell 1.94, the most among the 11 majorS&P sectors. The sector is the second best performer of theyear, gaining 24%.

"It's less about risk and more about returns - takingprofits and reallocating to the losers," Aguilar said.

Trading so far this week has largely been subdued asinvestors hold out for policy decisions from central banks onpotential monetary easing. The European Central Bank will holdits policy meeting on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T2EQ

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the ECB are widely expected tocut interest rates over the next two weeks, but investors doubtthe extent to which central banks' measures will stem aneconomic slowdown.

At 12:09 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 36.44 points, or 0.14%, at 26,799.07, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 13.08 points, or 0.44%, at 2,965.35 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 43.83 points, or 0.54%, at 8,043.61.

Among other stocks, Apple IncAAPL.O dipped 0.3% ahead ofan event where it is widely expected to unveil its latestiPhones.

Details on its new video streaming service could also moveshares of Netflix IncNFLX.O and Walt Disney CoDIS.N .Netflix was down 0.2%.

Boeing Co'sBA.N plane deliveries fell 72% in August,pushing total deliveries so far this year down more than 40%, asthe worldwide grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jet entersits seventh month. Shares of the planemaker rose 2.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N26137J

Ford Motor CoF.N fell 2.7% after ratings agency Moody'sdowngraded its bonds to junk status overnight. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2604BG

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.30-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

