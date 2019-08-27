US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as financials fall, trade hopes flicker

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window)

* U.S. yield curve inversion deepens; Financials fall

* J&J up after opioid lawsuit decision

* Indexes down: Dow 0.52%, S&P 500 0.47%, Nasdaq 0.60% (Updates to early afternoon; Adds comments)

By Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped on Tuesday hurt by afall in financial stocks, while revived worries about a U.S.recession overshadowed early optimism of a resolution to theprolonged trade dispute between the world's two largesteconomies.

U.S. stocks were up earlier in the session, building ongains from Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump sought toease tensions by predicting another round of talks with Beijing.China's foreign ministry, however, reiterated on Tuesday that ithad not received any recent telephone call from the UnitedStates on trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

Investor sentiment soured after the inversion in the U.S.Treasury yield curve deepened further and the benchmark 10-yearyields slipped, underscoring safe-haven demand and worries abouta softening global economy. US/

"The fact of the matter is that the last time the yieldcurve inverted was in 2007 and we went into a recession inDecember of the same year," said Michael Geraghty, equitystrategist at Cornerstone Capital Group in New York.

Interest-rate sensitive financials .SPSY slid 1%, whiledefensive sectors such as utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR were the only ones in positive territory.

Wall Street has been hit in August by worries over theimpact of the intensifying U.S.-China trade war on corporateprofits, slowing global growth and the lack of clarity on thepace of U.S. interest rate cuts.

Trade tensions between the United States and Chinaintensified after the countries threatened to slap fresh tariffson each other's goods worth billions of dollars last week.

"There's a lot of concern about what's going on here and asmuch as the investors try and ignore it and accept the idea thatthe economy remains strong, the doubts seem to creep into thismarket," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments.

"People are still concerned about the trade war with Chinaand the inconsistencies in a lot of the administration'scomments."

With the next Federal Reserve meeting scheduled forSeptember, investors are gauging the strength of the U.S.economy for clues on where rates are headed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 134.52 points,or 0.52%, to 25,764.31, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 13.51 points, or0.47%, to 2,864.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped47.30 points, or 0.6%, to 7,806.43.

Among stocks, Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N shares rose 1.7%after an Oklahoma judge said J&J must pay $572.1 million for itspart in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, a sum that wassubstantially less than what investors had expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25M0QA

Philip Morris International IncPM.N shares fell 6.8%,after the tobacco maker said it was in talks with Altria GroupInc MO.N to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Altria'sshares were down 4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3CX

Shares in J. M. Smucker CoSJM.N tumbled 9% after thepackaged food maker cut its full-year earnings forecast andmissed estimates for quarterly profit and sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N2U4

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.83-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 2.85-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and 28 new lows,while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 170 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))