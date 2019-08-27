US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as financials drag, trade outlook clouds

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. yield curve inversion deepens; financials fall

* J&J up after opioid lawsuit decision

* Dow down 0.48%, S&P 500 down 0.33%, Nasdaq down 0.34% (Updates to market close)

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped on Tuesday,weighed down by financial stocks as a deepening of the Treasuryyield curve inversion raised U.S. recession worries anduncertainty over any progress in trade negotiations between theUnited States and China took a toll.

U.S. stocks initially advanced, building on Monday's bounce,as President Donald Trump forecast another round of talks withBeijing. China's foreign ministry, however, reiterated onTuesday that it had not received any recent U.S. telephone callon trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

A deepening of the inversion in the yield curve between the2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasuries US2US10=RR underscoredworries about a weakening global economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25N15Q

"It is going to be pretty confusing and unfortunately,without some kind of a major backpedaling on trade, to maybeslow things down and push things out, the economy is going tosuffer," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at CressetCapital Management in Chicago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 124.66 points,or 0.48%, to 25,774.17, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.53 points, or0.33%, to 2,868.85, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped26.79 points, or 0.34%, to 7,826.95.

Financial shares .SPSY , which tend to weaken in lower-rateand soft economic environments, lost 0.72%, while the defensiveutilities .SPLRCU sector led advancing groups, edging up0.14%.

The S&P 500 has lost nearly 4% in August on worries over theimpact of the intensifying U.S.-China trade war on the slowingglobal economy and corporate profits, along with uncertaintyaround the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts from the FederalReserve.

With the next Federal Reserve meeting scheduled formid-September, investors are gauging the strength of the U.S.economy for clues on where rates are headed. The release nextweek of the government's closely watched monthly jobs report andmanufacturing data will give investors factors to consider before the policy announcement.

Among individual stocks, Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N sharesrose 1.44% after an Oklahoma judge said the drugmaker must pay$572.1 million for its part in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic,a sum that was substantially less than what investors hadexpected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25M0QA

Philip Morris InternationalPM.N shares fell 7.76% afterthe tobacco maker said it was in talks with Altria Group IncMO.N to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Altria'sshares were down 3.95%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3CX

Shares of J. M. Smucker CoSJM.N tumbled 8.18% after thepackaged food maker cut its full-year earnings forecast andmissed estimates for quarterly profit and sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N2U4

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.71-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and 36 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 210 new lows.

About 6.29 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,compared with the 7.57 billion daily average over the last 20sessions.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan GreblerandLeslie Adler) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234;Reuters Messaging:charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))