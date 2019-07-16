US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as bank earnings, Trump trade comments weigh

Shutterstock photo





* Wells Fargo slides on tempered cost-cutting outlook

* Goldman Sachs rises after profit beat

* Johnson & Johnson falls following Q3 warning

* Indexes fall: Dow 0.09%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.43% (Updates to market close)

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower onTuesday as quarterly results from banks added to concerns aboutlower interest rates dampening their profits, while commentsfrom U.S. President Donald Trump on trade also dragged down WallStreet's major indexes.

JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N and Wells Fargo & CoWFC.N beat quarterly profit estimates but reported weaker net interestincome, pointing to rising deposit costs. Those results followedCitigroup Inc's C.N results on Monday, in which the bankreported a drop in its net interest margin. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H0VW

JPMorgan shares erased early losses to end 1.1% higher.Wells Fargo shares, however, slipped 3.0% as the bank temperedits outlook for cutting costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2RM

"The expectation is the yield curve is going to remain flat,so you're going to still continue to see net interest marginscompress, and that's going to hurt profitability," said MichaelO'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich,Connecticut. "There's not a lot of expected upside to Q3 andQ4."

Stocks also moved lower after Trump said there was a longway to go with China on trade and threatened to put tariffs onanother $325 billion of Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

The major indexes briefly pared losses after Federal ReserveChair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank would "actas appropriate" to keep the U.S. economy humming, but they latermoved back to their previous levels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H0ZW

"In a really quiet market, a headline like this has amagnified effect, so even if it's not something investors don'talready know, it can move the market with ease," said MichaelAntonelli, market strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee ofTrump's comments.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N , which alsoannounced results, rose 1.9%. Goldman Sachs is considered theleast rate-sensitive of the three major banks that gavequarterly reports on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2MO

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 23.53 points,or 0.09%, to 27,335.63, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 10.26 points, or0.34%, to 3,004.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped35.39 points, or 0.43%, to 8,222.80.

Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N shares slipped 1.6% after thediversified healthcare company warned that competition fromgeneric and copycat drugs could impact its third-quarterresults. Johnson & Johnson was the second-biggest drag on theS&P 500. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2IQ

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services IncJBHT.O jumped5.6%, the greatest percentage gain among S&P 500 stocks, afterthe trucking company posted strong quarterly performance in itssecond-largest unit DCS, which provides final-mile delivery.

The rise in J.B. Hunt shares helped lift the Dow JonesTransportation Average .DJT 1.8% and aided a 0.7% rise inindustrials .SPLRCI .

In economic news, a better-than-expected June retail salesreport pointed to strong consumer spending. The data did notchange the expectations of a rate cut this month, though itlowered hopes of an aggressive cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G182

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.06-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 58 new 52-week highs and one new low; theNasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 70 new lows.

