US STOCKS-Wall Street slips after mixed bank earnings, Trump comments

* J.B. Hunt jumps after strong DCS performance

* Banking index marginally down

* Goldman Sachs rises after profit beat

* Indexes down: Dow 0.12%, S&P down 0.27%, Nasdaq 0.37% (Changes quote, adds details, updates prices)

By Medha Singh

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes edged lower onTuesday as results from Wall Street's big lenders rekindledconcerns about banks coming under pressure to boost profits whenthe Federal Reserve is seen cutting interest rates as early asthis month.

JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N and Wells Fargo & CoWFC.N beat quarterly profit estimates but reported weaker net interestincome, pointing to rising deposit costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H0LW

"Much of the outlook remains very unclear for the sector,with falling rates and the potential for further economicweakness in the United States," said Joshua Mahony, seniormarket analyst with IG. "The banks must show that they cancontinue to perform in an environment of lower rates and lesshelp from the government."

The banking subsector .SPXBK was down 0.19%, compared to amarginal gain in the S&P 500 financial index .SPSY .

JPM was marginally higher, while Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N - the least rate-sensitive of the three banks thatreported - rose 1.2%. Wells Fargo slipped 2.1%.

The three indexes moved lower after President Donald Trumpsaid there was a long way to go with China on trade andthreatened to put tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinesegoods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

Earnings season gathers steam this week and profit at S&P500 companies is likely to dip 0.1%, which would be the firstquarterly drop in three years, according to Refinitiv IBES data. J.B. Hunt Transport Services IncJBHT.O jumped 7.1%, thebiggest gainer on the benchmark S&P 500, after the transport andlogistics provider posted strong quarterly performance in itssecond biggest unit DCS.

The gains also lifted the Dow Jones transport index .DJT 2.31% higher and helped industrials .SPLRCI rise 0.7%, one ofthe four major S&P sectors in positive territory.

At 12:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 33.01 points, or 0.12%, at 27,326.15, and the S&P 500 .SPX was down 8.13 points, or 0.27%, at 3,006.17. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 30.26 points, or 0.37%, at 8,227.92.

Dow Industrials member .DJIJohnson & JohnsonJNJ.N fell1.4% after the diversified healthcare company warned thatcompetition from generic and copycat drugs could impact itsthird-quarter results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2IQ

Economic data was a bright spot. A Commerce Departmentreport showed retail sales increased more than expected in June,while a Federal Reserve report indicated that U.S. manufacturingoutput accelerated for the second straight month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G0J9urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSGIEF75

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.27-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 50 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 61 new highs and 45 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh, Amy Caren Daniel and Uday Sampath inBengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))