US STOCKS-Wall Street slips after dismal Caterpillar, Boeing results

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday afterbleak earnings from industrial bellwethers Caterpillar andBoeing exacerbated concerns of a slowing global economy thathave roiled financial markets this year.

Caterpillar IncCAT.N , whose large exposure to China makesit a proxy for the global impact of trade tensions, dropped 5.8%after reporting a fall in quarterly earnings on cooling demandfor construction machines in Asia. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0AR

The world's largest planemaker BA.N matched that with itsbiggest loss in decades on the back of this year's grounding ofits best-selling 737 MAX planes after two deadly crashes.Boeing's shares fell 1.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P2WJ

Two weeks into the guts of an earnings season for whichinvestors have already dialed down expectations, themanufacturing firms' results came on the same day as a grim setof forward-looking surveys on the euro zone economy.

"Caterpillar's results show that there is weakness in theAsia Pacific region, and if there is a slowdown there, where isthe next pocket of slowdown, and people could startextrapolating from that," said Andre Bakhos, managing directorat New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"Caterpillar's earnings are more important than Boeing,because Boeing's issues are more company specific."

The bleak earnings of the industrial heavyweights resultedin the blue-chip Dow index .DJI falling more than the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC indexes.

Nearly 80% of the 104 S&P 500 companies to report so farhave topped earnings expectations, and overall profits areexpected to rise about 1%, according to Refinitiv, improvingfrom a small decline estimated previously.

Shares of Texas Instruments IncTXN.O jumped 7% and helpedlift the Philadelphia chip index .SOX by 1.7%, after thecompany said a global slowdown in microchip demand would not beas long as feared as it posted quarterly profit and revenue thatbeat estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down131.66 points, or 0.48%, at 27,217.53, the S&P 500 was down 2.97points, or 0.10%, at 3,002.50. The Nasdaq Composite was down5.07 points, or 0.06%, at 8,246.33.

Sentiment, however, remains shaky and other corporate news,including the announcement of a broad antitrust investigation bythe U.S. Justice Department into the tech sector, fed into thelosses.

The DoJ did not identify specific companies, but the termsof the review pointed to Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O and Facebook IncFB.O . Shares of all three fell about1% and weighed the most on indexes.

Facebook, which reports earnings later on Wednesday, wasalso the subject of a pair of settlements announced byregulators on privacy issues that included fines of more than $5billion, again well-flagged previously. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1HB

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.32-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.32-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 42 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)