US STOCKS-Wall Street slightly lower as Citi results weigh on bank stocks

* Gains in healthcare stocks provide support

* Boeing drops on report MAX groundings could extend to 2020

* Paper packaging companies drop after KeyBanc downgrade

* Indexes down: Dow 0.12%, S&P 0.15%, Nasdaq 0.07% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Medha Singh and Uday Sampath Kumar

July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main indexes edgedlower in choppy trade on Monday, easing from record highs, asdeclines in Boeing and bank stocks after Citigroup's quarterlyreport were tempered by a rise in healthcare shares.

Citigroup IncC.N reported a better-than-expected profitkicking off earnings for major U.S. lenders, but reported adecline in interest margins, with its shares marginally lower involatile trading. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2J0

The compression in Citi's net interest margins will haveinvestors keeping a close eye on the metric for the other bigbanks reporting this week, especially with a possible interestrate cut on the horizon, Robert Pavlik, chief investmentstrategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLCin New York said.

JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N and Wells Fargo & CoWFC.N slipped ahead of their earningsreports on Tuesday.

Banks .SPXBK dropped 1.02%, while the S&P 500 financialindex .SPSY fell 0.61%.

Keeping losses in check were healthcare stocks .SPXHC ,which rose 0.22%, one of the five major S&P sectors in thepositive territory.

Healthcare was supported by gains in Gilead Sciences IncGILD.O , after the drugmaker said it would invest $5.1 billionin a major expansion of its partnership with biotech GalapagosNV GLPG.AS . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24F05Y

Second-quarter earnings start in earnest this week andanalysts expect S&P 500 companies to report a 0.3% fall inprofit, the first quarterly drop in three years, according toRefinitiv IBES data.

At 12:52 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 32.75 points, or 0.12%, at 27,299.28, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 4.58 points, or 0.15%, at 3,009.19 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 5.97 points, or 0.07%, at 8,238.17.

The three main indexes ended last week at record closinghighs as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman JeromePowell bolstered hopes that the central bank would deliver itsfirst interest rate cut in a decade later this month.

S&P and Dow heavyweight Boeing CoBA.N slipped 0.7% on areport that the 737 Max jet may stay grounded until early 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nNRA97c1vk

Symantec CorpSYMC.O tumbled 14.2% and was the top loseron the benchmark index after a report that the cybersecuritycompany and Broadcom IncAVGO.O have ceased deal talks, withthe chipmaker up 1.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2R1

Paper packaging companies Westrock CoWRK.N , PackagingCorp of America PKG.N and International Paper CoIP.N shedbetween 1.7% and 3% after KeyBanc downgraded their shares,citing risks from a further fall in containerboard and pulpprices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G27Q

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.20-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

