US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as recession fears grow

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


* U.S. Treasury bond curve inverts for 1st time since 2007

* Macy's slides after FY outlook cut; weighs on rivals

* Indexes down: Dow 1.55%, S&P 1.52%, Nasdaq 1.76% (Updates to open)

By Medha Singh

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street main indexes slid 1.5% onWednesday, as a closely watched U.S. bond market indicatorpointed to a renewed risk of recession following poor economicdata from Germany and China.

Yields on the two-year Treasury notes rose above the 10-yearyield for the first time since 2007, a metric widely viewed as aclassic recession signal. US/

The interest-rate sensitive bank index .SPXBK slipped2.50% and the broader financial sector .SPSY fell 1.95% inresponse.

Slumping exports sent Germany's economy into reverse in thesecond quarter, while Chinese industrial output growth cooled toa more than 17-year low in July, putting the focus back on abruising U.S.-China trade war and its impact on global growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A0U7

The downbeat mood followed a rally in Wall Street's mainindexes on Tuesday thanks to the Trump administration's decisionto delay tariffs on some Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

"It's almost as if global investors either don't buy thetariff delay as a sign of real progress in the U.S.-China tradewar or have been too consumed by further evidence of globaleconomic weakness to care," BMO Capital Markets strategistStephen Gallo said.

At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 406.73 points, or 1.55%, at 25,873.18, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 44.61 points, or 1.52%, at 2,881.71. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 140.86 points, or 1.76%, at 7,875.50.

The high-growth technology sector .SPLRCT was the hardesthit. Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O were down 1.74% after boostingmarkets a day earlier with a 4% rise.

Chipmakers were also down, with the Philadelphia chip index .SOX slumping 2.09%.

The biggest decliner on the S&P 500 index was Macy's IncM.N , down 17.2%, after the department store operator cut itsfull-year profit forecast as it discounted heavily to clearexcess spring season inventory. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A3HF

Rivals Target CorpTGT.N and Nordstrom IncJWN.N slipped3.4% and 9.8%, respectively.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 5.40-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 5.99-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and 35 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 126 newlows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))





