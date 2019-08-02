US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks to 1-month low on trade, growth fears

Shutterstock photo





* Trump vows to slap more tariff on Chinese imports

* U.S. employment growth slows in July

* NetApp tumbles after slashing forecast

* Indexes down: Dow 0.76%, S&P 0.88%, Nasdaq 1.44% (Changes comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled to a one-month low onFriday after a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions anda tepid July jobs report renewed fears of slowing economicgrowth and raised bets of further interest rate cuts this year.

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to slap a 10%tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month,sending global markets tumbling and investors fleeing tosafe-havens like U.S. Treasuries and the Japanese yen.

China on Friday said it would not be blackmailed and warnedof retaliation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D001

"The tariff threat was a splash of cold water, the markethad became accustomed to the current state of U.S-China tradenegotiations, but a hike in tariffs wakes you up to the factthat the trade war is still with us," said Michael Antonelli,market strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"If the trade war rhetoric is going to continue to ramp up,then the Fed is going to have to continue to fight that withmonetary policy."

The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by164,000 jobs last month and the economy created 41,000 fewerjobs in May and June than previously reported. However, July'snumbers were in line with economists' expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87

Technology companies .SPLRCT , which get a sizeable portionof their revenue from China, were the hardest hit, down 1.88%,weighed by iPhone maker Apple IncAAPL.O and chipmakers.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX slipped 1.61%,while shares of Apple fell 2.4%.

The sudden escalation in trade rhetoric follows the FederalReserve on Wednesday playing down expectations of furtheraggressive monetary policy actions after cutting interest ratesfor the first time in a decade.

Hopes that the Fed would be more accommodative to counterthe impact of the bruising trade war had helped Wall Street'smain indexes hit record highs last month. Traders of short-term interest-rate futures are now pricingin an about 80% chance of a rate cut next month, and an about70% chance of a further reduction in December, according CMEGroup's FedWatch tool. MMT/

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 201.88 points, or 0.76%, at 26,381.54, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 26.02 points, or 0.88%, at 2,927.54. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 117.00 points, or 1.44%, at 7,994.12.

The S&P 500 slipped below its 50-day moving average, aclosely watched indicator of short-term momentum, during thesession.

The defensive real estate .SPLRCR , utilities .SPLRCU ,and consumer staples sectors .SPLRCS were the only S&P sectorstrading higher. O/R

The second-quarter earnings season is in full swing, with74.4% of the 355 S&P 500 companies that have reported so farbeating profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

NetApp IncNTAP.O slumped 21.1% after the data storageequipment maker lowered its forecast for the first quarter and2020, blaming a weakening macro environment.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.51-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.96-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and 10 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 144 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva and Arun Koyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

