US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as yuan slide intensifies trade angst, Dow loses 700 points

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbledmore than 700 points in a global selloff on Monday, triggered byChina's willingness to let the yuan slide in response to thelatest U.S. threats on trade.

The yuan sank to its lowest level in more than a decade, andPresident Donald Trump slammed it as "a major violation",sending investors scurrying for the safety of assets such asgovernment bonds, gold and the Japanese yen. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2511P6urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2510BL

Adding to the tensions, China'sCommerce Ministry said thatChinese companies have stopped buying U.S. agriculturalproducts, and that China will not rule out imposing importtariffs on U.S. farm products that were bought after Aug. 3. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN251168Trump stunned financial markets last week by threatening toimpose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chineseimports, abruptly abandoning a brief ceasefire.

"The President is playing a very risky game here," saidRobert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, senior portfoliomanager at Slatestone Wealth Llc in New York.

"The Chinese yuan weakening the way it has and with interestrates tanking, I think the possibility of a recession has beenpushed up."

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is set to fall for the sixthstraight session, its longest streak of losses since October2018. The selloff was broad, with all the 11 major S&P sectorsin the red.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates forthe first time in a decade as expected but poured cold water oninvestor hopes of a long easing cycle to cushion the economyfrom the bruising trade war.

The S&P technology sector .SPLRCT , heavily exposed by itschipmakers and other global technology players to Chinesemarkets, dropped 3.5%.

Apple IncAAPL.O slid 4.7% as analysts warned that thenewly proposed tariffs may hurt demand for its flagship iPhone,while the Philadelphia chip index .SOX slipped 4.1%.

At 12:55 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 269.70 points, or 3.37%, at 7,734.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 743.46points, or 2.81%, at 25,741.55 and the S&P 500 .SPX was down82.70 points, or 2.82%, at 2,849.35.

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX , a gauge of investoranxiety, rose to its highest level in about three months at22.40 points.

U.S. Treasury yields tumbled, with the 10-year yieldshitting their lowest level since November 2016.

The difference between the three-month Treasury bill rate US3MT=RR and 10-year yields US10YT=RR increased to thewidest since April 2007. This curve "inversion" between the twomaturities has preceded every U.S. recession in the past 50years. US/

Interest-rate sensitive banks .SPXBK shed 3.40%.

The rest of the high-flying FAANG group also lost ground.Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O were downbetween 2.5% and 3.1%.

No.1 U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods IncTSN.N was onebright spot, up 8.6% after beating quarterly profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N251370

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 6.35-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 6.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 6.35-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 6.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 26 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 229 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Patrick Graham,Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)