US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as U.S. bond market stokes recessionary fears

* Indexes plummet: Dow 1.77%, S&P 1.47%, Nasdaq 1.23%

* U.S. 10-yr yields hit lowest levels since Oct 2016

* China's offshore yuan slides past 7-per-dollar mark

By Medha Singh

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks plunged on Wednesday, with theDow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 450 points, asinvestors were spooked by the latest signals from the bondmarket that pointed to heightened risk of a recession.

U.S. Treasury yields took another dramatic drop and thepremium on three-month bill rates US3MT=RJR above 10-year noteyields US10YT=RJR was at its most elevated levels since March2007. This so-called inversion between the two maturities haspreceded every U.S. recession in the past 50 years. US/

Traders raised bets that the Federal Reserve would cut keyborrowing costs three more times by year-end, with markets fullypricing in a reduction in September. MMT/

This comes on the heels of monetary easing from centralbanks in New Zealand, India and Thailand on Wednesday, and asfears of the trade war hurting global growth remerged afterPresident Donald Trump last week threatened to slap 10% levieson the rest of $300 billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

"(Markets) are moving lower on global growth concerns. Andcoming into question is the broader fundamental strength ofeconomies around the world, " said Mike Loewengart, vicepresident, investment strategy, at E*E*TRADE Financial Corp.

The interest-rate sensitive S&P 500 banks sub-sector .SPXBK slipped 3.41%. The broader financial index .SPSY dropped 2.60%, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors whichwere all lower.

At 9:57 a.m. ET, the Dow .DJI was down 461.62 points, or1.77%, at 25,567.90, and the S&P 500 .SPX was down 42.25points, or 1.47%, at 2,839.52. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC wasdown 96.50 points, or 1.23%, at 7,736.77.

China's offshore yuan CNH= fell through the key level of7-per-dollar mark after recovering partly on Tuesday that hadsparked a 1% gain in the three main Wall Street indexes. CNY/

With the second-quarter earnings season winding down, about73% of the 426 S&P 500 companies that have reported results sofar have topped earnings estimates.

Walt Disney CoDIS.N dropped 5.7% after its quarterlyearnings missed analysts' forecast as the company investedheavily in its streaming platform and began folding in assetspurchased from Twenty-First Century Fox. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2524XB

CVS Health CorpCVS.N rose 5.1% after the drugstore chainposted profit above estimates, boosted by strong sales in theAetna health insurance business it acquired last year and raisedits full-year earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25337A

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.65-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 3.42-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 29 new lows,while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 132 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)