US STOCKS-Wall Street set to snap 3-day win streak as financials weigh

By Medha Singh

Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eased on Tuesday after threesessions of strong gains, weighed by declines in financialcompanies, while better-than-expected results propped upretailer Home Depot.

After a stormy start to the month on worsening tradetensions, the three main indexes have rebounded sharply, withthe S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC erasing last week'slosses on signs Germany and China are considering stimulus.

"Today just looks like a digestion day of recent gains andthere is not a lot of news that would swing the market wildly ineither direction," said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&KInvestment Management in Boston, Massachusetts.

Losses on the blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 indexes weretempered by a 3.9% rise in Home Depot IncHD.N , after thecompany's quarterly profit beat estimates. Smaller rival Lowe'sCompanies Inc LOW.N , due to report later this week, gained1.9%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2FY

Shares of Netflix IncNFLX.O were the biggest drag on theS&P 500, losing 3% after Walt Disney CoDIS.N announced itsstreaming service would launch in Canada and the Netherlands onNovember. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G0JK

The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK slipped 1% and the broaderfinancial sector .SPSY fell 0.91% as U.S. Treasury yieldsslipped amid concerns about Italy's government and Britain'stumultuous exit from the European Union. US/

All eyes this week will be on Wednesday's release of minutesfrom the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting and Chair JeromePowell's speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole central bankers'conference.

Powell's remarks will be closely monitored for hints if morepolicy easing is in store, against the backdrop of an ongoingtrade war and growing fears of recession, signaled by theinversion of the U.S. yield curve last week.

"I don't think Powell will have an overly dovish tonecompared to what the markets are expecting ... The consumer,which is by far the largest piece of the U.S. economy, is stillpretty healthy," Clark said.

At 9:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 77.52 points, or 0.30%, at 26,058.27, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 13.33 points, or 0.46%, at 2,910.32. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 28.28 points, or 0.35%, at 7,974.53.

All the major S&P sectors were trading lower, with theenergy sector .SPNY posting the steepest loss of 0.93% weighedby lower oil prices. O/R

Medtronic PlcMDT.N gained 3.7%, and was among the biggestgainers on the S&P 500, after the medical device maker raisedits full year adjusted profit forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2L1

TJX Cos IncTJX.N fell 4% after off-price retailer postedsame-store quarterly sales that fell short of estimates for thefirst time in more than a year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.89-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.89-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 22 new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 33 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)