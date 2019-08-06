Quantcast

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rebound after worst day of 2019

By Reuters

* Futures up: Dow 0.85%, S&P 0.86%, Nasdaq 1.03%

* Tariff sensitive Apple, chip stocks rise

* Take-Two jumps on raising FY revenue forecast (Changes quote, adds details, updates prices)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to bounce back onTuesday, as China stepped in to steady the yuan and investorssought beaten-down technology stocks, a day after Wall Street'smain indexes racked up their steepest one-day percentage fall ofthe year.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC lost atleast 3% each on Monday, their sixth straight day of losses, asChina let the yuan drop sharply in what was seen as aretaliation to President Donald Trump's threat to slap a newround of tariffs on Chinese imports last week.

Fears of an escalating trade war were fanned further afterU.S. Treasury Department labeled Beijing a currency manipulatorlate on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

"The fact that China stabilized its currency gives investorssome hope that this won't accelerate into a bigger problem,"said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a familyinvestment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"Any positive response by either side that suggests somewillingness to negotiate is really going to be taken well byinvestors."

At 8:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 218 points, or0.85%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 24.25 points, or 0.86%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 75.75 points, or 1.03%.

Of the 30 Dow Jones Industrial components .DJI , 29 weretrading higher before the bell.

Shares of technology companies, which have a big exposure toChina, were also higher.

Apple IncAAPL.O rose 1.0% after three days of heavylosses, while shares of semiconductor companies - Intel CorpINTC.O , Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O and Nvidia CorpNVDA.O - rose between 1.1% and 2%.

Industrial bellwethers Boeing CoBA.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N rose about 0.6% each.

Among other stocks, videogame publisher Take-Two InteractiveSoftware IncTTWO.O jumped 7.1% after raising its full-yearrevenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2514LM

Payments processor Mastercard IncMA.N gained 1.7% afterit said it would buy a majority of the corporate servicesbusinesses of European payments company Nets for about $3.19billion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2523HG

Walt Disney CoDIS.N was up 1.3%. The company is set toreport its third-quarter results after market close.

The latest streak of losses has pulled the S&P 500 about 6%away from its all-time high hit last month. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))





