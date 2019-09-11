US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open slightly higher on positive trade moves

Shutterstock photo





By Uday Sampath Kumar

Earlier in the day, China's finance ministry said 16 typesof U.S. goods would be exempted from additional retaliatorytariffs, ahead of a planned meeting between trade negotiators. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621DV

While the move is seen as a friendly gesture to thawrelations with the United States, analysts are skeptical abouthow much it will move the needle in resolving a trade war thathas hurt the global economy.

"The exemption could be seen as a gesture of sinceritytowards the US ahead of negotiations in October, but is probablymore a means of supporting the (Chinese) economy," Iris Pang, aGreater China economist with ING, wrote in a note.

Comments from a senior White House adviser on Tuesday urginginvestors to be patient about resolving the dispute furtherdownplayed expectations that a trade deal would be agreed thisyear. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2611SF

Markets are now looking for stimulus measures from centralbanks to stem a global slowdown, with the U.S. Federal Reserveand the European Central Bank expected to cut interest rates attheir policy meetings over the next two weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his attackson Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, saying that the central bankshould get interest rates down to "ZERO, or less."

"People will be interested to hear what is going to be said(by the Fed) next week, so until then, barring somethingunexpected, things will be quiet," said Andre Bakhos, managingdirector at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Trading in U.S. markets has been subdued this week, withinvestors readjusting their portfolios and shifting profits fromoutperforming sectors such as technology to those that haveunderperformed, like energy and financials.

Among stocks, shares of Micron Technology IncMU.O rose1.5% premarket after Longbow Research upgraded its rating to"buy". Shares of other chipmakers also ticked higher in thinvolumes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2622HJ

Apple IncAAPL.O was marginally higher after the companyunveiled its latest iPhones on Tuesday and rolled out astreaming TV service at a price that undercuts DisneyDIS.N and NetflixNFLX.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610X7

At 9:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 41 points, or0.15%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.5 points, or 0.12% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 15.75 points, or 0.2%.

