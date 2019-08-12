US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower as trade war stokes fears of recession

Shutterstock photo





* Rate-sensitive banks shares fall

* FAANG stocks slip

By Medha Singh

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower onMonday, as investors shunned risky bets on fears that adrawn-out trade war between the United States and China couldforce the global economy into recession.

The three main indexes ended marginally lower last week,wrapping up five days of high volume trading marked by wildswings, as investors feared that a slide in China's yuan wouldexpand the scope of the trade war to include currencies.

President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not ready tomake a deal with China, pouring cold water on any hopes that thedispute would end soon. Trump's pledge to tax the remaining $300billion worth of Chinese imports goes into effect on Sept1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550IS

"It appears to me that the U.S. and China are pullingfurther apart on trying to reach an agreement," said RandyFrederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for CharlesSchwab in Austin.

"If he (Trump) postpones that date (Sept. 1), we may get ashort period of calm but as long as that issue of new tariffs isfloating around out there, pending at some point, I think thisvolatility is going to remain."

Over the weekend, Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N said fearsof the U.S.-China trade war leading to a recession were growingand that it no longer expected a trade deal before the 2020 U.S.presidential election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Highlighting the fallout of the trade dispute on globalgrowth, a survey by Germany's Ifo economic institute on Mondayshowed the economic outlook for third quarter has deterioratedworldwide. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2581MB

Trade-related worries have been a major drag on thebenchmark S&P 500 .SPX , which has slipped 3.7% from itsall-time high hit in July.

At 8:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 144 points,or 0.55%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 16.25 points, or0.56% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 47.25 points, or0.62%.

Investors seeking safety in perceived safe havens bolsteredthe Japanese yen, gold prices and U.S. government bond prices.

Bank of America CorpBAC.N , Citigroup IncC.N , GoldmanSachs GS.N and Morgan StanleyMS.N fell nearly 1.2% each inpremarket trading, as lower bond yields hit shares ofinterest-rate sensitive lenders.

The so-called FAANG group - Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.comInc AMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O andGoogle-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O - which have led the marketrally this year, slipped between 0.7% and 1%.

