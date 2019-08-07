US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower as investors shun risk due to trade worries

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. 10-yr yields decline to lowest levels since Oct 2016

* Gold hit at 6-year high

* Futures down: Dow 0.95%, S&P 0.94%, Nasdaq 0.96% (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Medha Singh

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower onWednesday, as investors sought safety in gold and governmentbonds on worries about the impact of a long-drawn trade war onglobal economies.

A U.S. bond market indicator on recession was at its mostelevated levels since March 2007 as Treasury yields took anotherdramatic drop. US/

China's offshore yuan CNH= fell through the key level of7-per-dollar mark after having recovered partly on Tuesday thathad helped drive a 1% gain in the three main Wall Streetindexes. CNY/

"There are two factors that are causing this reversal inmarket - rates are falling and gold is moving higher," saidPeter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan CapitalSecurities in New York.

"Investors are very much concerned about the trade war andits expansion and that's certainly being manifested in the priceto gold."

Gold XAU= prices scaled a six-year peak.

Major U.S. lenders, which tend to suffer in a lowerinterest-rate environment, fell in premarket trading. Bank ofAmerica Corp BAC.N , Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N , JP Morgan JPM.N and Morgan StanleyMS.N fell between 1.6% and 2.1%.

At 8:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 247 points,or 0.95%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 27 points, or 0.94%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 72.25 points, or 0.96%.

With the second-quarter earnings season winding down, about73% of the 426 S&P 500 companies that have reported results sofar have topped earnings estimates.

Walt Disney CoDIS.N dropped 4.7% after its quarterlyearnings missed analysts' forecast as the company investedheavily in its streaming platform and began folding in assetspurchased from Twenty-First Century Fox. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2524XB

CVS Health CorpCVS.N rose 4.1% after the drugstore chainposted profit above estimates, boosted by strong sales in theAetna health insurance business it acquired last year and raisedits full-year earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25337A

Cambrex CorpCBM.N soared 47.3% after the contractdevelopment and manufacturing company said it was being boughtby an affiliate of private equity firm Permira Funds for about$2.02 billion.

