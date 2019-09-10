US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower as China data adds to recession fears

Shutterstock photo





By Uday Sampath Kumar

China's producer price index fell 0.8% in August, thesharpest pace of decline in three years, as businesses slashedprices to cope with flagging demand amid a bruising trade warwith the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0LX

Shares of U.S. chipmakers, which generate a big chunk ofrevenue from China, came under pressure in premarket trading.Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O andApplied Materials IncAMAT.O fell between 0.6% and 1.1%.

Declines in technology and healthcare stocks kept WallStreet subdued in the previous session as investors held out forpolicy decisions from central banks on potential monetaryeasing.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank(ECB) are widely expected to cut interest rates over the nexttwo weeks, investors doubt the extent to which central banks'measures will stem an economic slowdown.

"Expectations may be in front of themselves about the amountof new monetary policy stimulus that the ECB is going to moveforward with," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist atNational Securities in New York.

However, a prolonged U.S.-China trade war could dull theeffect of potential rate cuts on economic growth, Hogan said.

Among other stocks, Ford Motor CoF.N fell 3.6% afterratings agency Moody's downgraded its bonds to junk statusovernight.

Separately, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee laid outplans to hold hearings into the Justice Department's decision toopen an antitrust investigation into Ford and three otherautomakers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2601QZ

The so-called FAANG set of stocks were also lower, withApple Inc AAPL.O dipping 0.1% ahead of an event where it iswidely expected to unveil its latest iPhones. Details on its newvideo streaming service could also move shares of Netflix IncNFLX.O and Walt Disney CoDIS.N .

Later in the day, Boeing CoBA.N is set to report aircraftdeliveries for the first eight months of 2019, which will giveinvestors a deeper look into the effect of the grounding of 737MAX jets.

