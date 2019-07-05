US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower after June jobs data

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. job growth surges, wage growth remains tepid

* Chip stocks weak after Samsung results

* Futures down: Dow 0.40%, S&P 0.52%, Nasdaq 0.74% (Changes comment, adds details, updates prices)

July 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set toopen lower on Friday after a strong rebound in U.S. job growthin June dashed hopes of an aggressive interest rate cut by theFederal Reserve this month.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 224,000 jobs last month, the mostin five months, the Labor Department data showed. Economistspolled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising 160,000 jobs inJune.

The closely watched employment report led investors to scaleback bets of a 50 basis point rate cut by the central bank atits policy meeting on July 30-31. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

However, moderating wage growth and mounting evidence thatthe economy was slowing sharply could still encourage the Fed tocut interest rates by a quarter point.

"It is still more likely than not that the Fed will cutrates but the odds have decreased somewhat," said Scott Brown,chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"The 50 basis point cut should be priced out completely atthis point."

Wall Street's main indexes have rallied to record levels onhopes of a looser monetary policy from the Fed and other majorcentral banks in the wake of a slowdown in global growth.

At 8:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 107 points,or 0.4%. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 15.5 points, or 0.52%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 58 points, or 0.74%.

Trading volumes are likely to be thin at the end ofholiday-shortened week as markets were shut on Thursday forIndependence Day holiday.

Chipmakers were hit by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's005930.KS weak second-quarter forecast, as a supply glut andrising tariffs hit global demand for electronics. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441BQ

Qualcomm IncQCOM.O slipped 3.0% in premarket trade, withIntel Corp INTC.O and Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O alsofalling. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))