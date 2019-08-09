US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower after Huawei report adds to trade concerns

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. may delay permitting firms to trade with Huawei

* UK GDP contracts unexpectedly in Q2

* Uber slides after reporting record loss

By Medha Singh

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open lower onFriday, as investors grappled with fresh trade tensions,political turmoil in Italy and a surprise contraction inBritain's economy.

Shares of chipmakers and other tariff-sensitive stocks cameunder pressure after a report that Washington was delaying adecision about allowing some trade between U.S. companies andChina's telecom equipment maker Huawei again. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NH

Micron TechnologyMU.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O and IntelCorp INTC.O fell between 0.7% and 1.7% in premarket trading,while Apple IncAAPL.O slid 0.8%.

In Europe, Italy's ruling League party Deputy Prime MinisterMatteo Salvini called for early elections; while Britain'seconomy shrank for the first time since 2012, raising concernsas the country gears up to leave the EU in October. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2545A5urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1IO05H

"Political uncertainty in the eurozone is adding anadditional variable that the market has to juggle around with.That, coupled with the GDP numbers and the trade war, is givinginvestors an indigestion," said Andre Bakhos, managing directorat New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"Until we get some sort of tangible answers to what the(Trump) administration is going to do with China, this is goingto be a overhang on the market, creating plenty of sharpswings."

U.S. stocks roared back on Thursday, recording their bestone-day percentage surge in two months and helping the S&P 500 .SPX hold on to slims gains in what has been a turbulent weekfor the markets dominated by a symbolic drop in China'scurrency.

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 132 points,or 0.5%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 17.75 points, or 0.6%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 61.5 points, or 0.8%.

Investors looking for safety in turbulent times helped thedefensive sectors this week, with consumer staples .SPLRCS ,utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR indexes faringbetter than most other major S&P 500 sectors.

Following a near 12% jump on Thursday, Symantec CorpSYMC.O gained 1.9% after chipmaker Broadcom IncAVGO.O confirmed it would buy the antivirus software maker's enterprisesecurity unit for $10.7 billion in cash. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2545DA

Uber Technologies IncUBER.N slipped 8.7% after reportinga record $5.2 billion loss and revenue that fell short of WallStreet targets as growth in its core ride-hailing businessslowed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2545AX

Nektar TherapeuticsNKTR.O shares plunged 36% after thedrug developer flagged manufacturing issues with itsexperimental cancer drug bempeg. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

