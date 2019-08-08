US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher on upbeat China data, firming yuan

Shutterstock photo





* Symantec up as Broadcom in talks to buy its unit- report

* AMD up on landing Alphabet, Twitter as customers

* CenturyLink down after revenue misses estimates

* Futures up: Dow 0.31%, S&P 0.36%, Nasdaq 0.52% (Adds quote, details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher onThursday as better-than-expected trade data from China and asteadying of its currency offered some comfort to investorsrattled by an escalation in trade tensions and signals pointingto a recession.

The yuan regained some ground as China's central bank setits official midpoint firmer than market expectations, signalingan intent to stabilize a decline in the currency. Exports fromthe world's second-largest economy posted a surprise rise, whileimports fell less than forecast. CNY/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

"It's (data) very reassuring for investors because thatshows the economics of the world aren't degrading rapidly," saidKim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partnersin Pittsburgh.

Markets have been roiled this week after a slide in yuan wasperceived as China's retaliation to President Donald Trump'slatest threat of imposing a fresh round of tariffs on Chineseimports.

Signals from the bond market were ominous as well, with aclosely watched U.S. recession indicator reaching its highestlevel since March 2007 on Tuesday.

While the benchmark index has enjoyed a slight relief in thepast two days, it still stands about 5% away from its recordclosing high hit last month.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 80 points, or0.31%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.5 points, or 0.36% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 39.25 points, or 0.52%.

Shares of Symantec CorpSYMC.O and Advanced Micro DevicesInc AMD.O bolstered futures for Nasdaq 100. Symantec jumped11% after sources said chipmaker Broadcom IncAVGO.O was inadvanced talks to buy the cybersecurity company's enterprisebusiness. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2535LQ

AMD gained 6% after the chipmaker released the secondgeneration of its processor chip for data centers and said thatit had landed Alphabet Inc'sGOOGL.OGoogle and Twitter IncTWTR.N as customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531SF

Lyft IncLYFT.O advanced 7.7% after the ride hailingservice raised its outlook for the year and forecast a fasterpath to profitability. Rival Uber Technologies IncUBER.N , dueto report quarterly results after the bell, rose4.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531G5

Shares of Walt Disney CoDIS.N rose 1.1% after CreditSuisse upgraded its shares to "outperform" on positive investorsentiment as its video streaming service Disney+ closes in onits U.S. launch.

Shares of CenturyLink IncCTL.N fell 3.5% after thetelecommunications services provider missed second-quarterrevenue estimates. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

