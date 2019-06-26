US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher on trade hopes

Shutterstock photo





* Mnuchin says U.S., China close to trade deal -CNBC

* Trade-sensitive Boeing, Caterpillar rise

* General Mills falls on disappointing sales

* Futures up: Dow 0.30%, S&P 0.31%, Nasdaq 0.50% (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open higher onWednesday, bouncing back from a 1% drop in the previous session,after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments fueledoptimism that the United States and China would finally strike atrade deal.

"We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and Ithink there's a path to complete this," Mnuchin said in aninterview to CNBC. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN23X03U

Trade-sensitive industrial companies, including Boeing CoBA.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N , gained about 1% in premarkettrading.

"Any good news on trade is good news for the equity markets.As long as the two countries are negotiating, it's a good thingand that's what is going moving markets at this time," said PaulNolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management inChicago.

Futures, however, pared some gains after President DonaldTrump said he would impose additional tariffs on China if he didnot reach a trade deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219007

Market participants are awaiting a planned meeting betweenTrump and the Chinese president at the Group of 20 summit inJapan on Friday.

The three main indexes fell sharply on Tuesday after theFederal Reserve chairman pushed back on pressure from Trump tocut interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1HA

However, traders still fully expect a rate cut from the Fedin July and see a 25% possibility of a half-point move.

The S&P 500 index .SPX has gained 6% so far in June,hitting a record high last week, on hopes that the Fed would cutrates to counter the impact of the trade war.

Micron Technology IncMU.O jumped 8.6%, leading a rallyamong chipmakers, which often source and supply products toChina.

The company said it had resumed some shipments to Chinesetelecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL andstill expected demand for its chips to recover later this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W44E

Shares of Intel CorpINTC.O , Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O and Nvidia CorpNVDA.O rose between 1.3% and 3%.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 80 points, or0.3%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9 points, or 0.31% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 38 points, or 0.5%.

Among other stocks, General Mills IncGIS.N slipped 4.7%after the food packaging company missed quarterly salesestimates, hurt by lower demand for its snacks in North America. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X2R8

Data from the Commerce Department showed new orders for keyU.S.-made capital goods rose more than expected in May andshipments increased solidly, suggesting some stabilizing inbusiness spending on equipment after it fell early in the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQHEF5Z

Data from the Commerce Department showed new orders for keyU.S.-made capital goods rose more than expected in May andshipments increased solidly, suggesting some stabilizing inbusiness spending on equipment after it fell early in the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQHEF5Z

