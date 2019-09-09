US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher on hopes of monetary stimulus

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures up: Dow 0.23%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.29% (Updates shares, adds comments)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Markets were on course to extend gains from last week, whichended with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell saying the central bankwould "act as appropriate" to sustain economic expansion, aphrase that financial markets have read as signs of a potentialinterest rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X0YQ

The Fed cut interest rates for the first time since 2008 inJuly, setting them between 2% and 2.25%. Bets of another cutrose after data on Friday showed the U.S. economy addedfewer-than-expected jobs in August.

Traders see a 91.2% chance of a quarter percentage point cutin the Fed's September policy meeting, up from 90% on Friday,according to CME's FedWatch. The European Central Bank is alsoexpected to cut rates later this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2583SA

The S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.8% last week as a slew ofpositive global economic news, including China's decision toslash bank reserve requirements, more than offset a mixed set ofdomestic economic data.

The benchmark index added to its positive momentum on Mondayby breaking out of its August trading range late last week, saidShawn Gibson, Chief Investment Officer of asset management firmLiquid Strategies in Atlanta.

"Barring any surprise news, this should be a quiet week inthe equity market as most investors are on hold until next weekfor the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting," Gibsonsaid.

In company news, AT&T IncT.N shares rose 6.7% aftershareholder Elliott Management Corp called the wireless carrier"deeply undervalued" and urged it to restructure its business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602OJ

Boeing CoBA.N fell 1% after it suspended load testing ofits new widebody 777X aircraft over the weekend as media reportssaid a cargo door failed in a ground stress test. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Y05U

Shares of Fred's IncFRED.O plunged 41.1% after thediscount retailer said it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcyprotection. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602TJ

At 8:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 62 points, or0.23%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10 points, or 0.34% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 22.5 points, or 0.29%.

Among other stocks, drugmaker Amgen IncAMGN.O fell 3%,the biggest loser among S&P 500 components in premarket trading,as analysts raised questions about data on the company's lungcancer drug. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602QR

Shares of fellow drugmaker Eli Lilly and CoLLY.N rose1.4% as data showed its experimental cancer drug shrank tumors. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X1NH