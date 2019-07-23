US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher after robust Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings

Shutterstock photo





* Coca-Cola up after raising 2019 forecast

* United Tech gains on quarterly profit beat

* Futures up: Dow 0.39%, S&P 0.39%, Nasdaq 0.48%

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher onTuesday lifted by upbeat earnings from blue-chip companiesincluding Coca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothedconcerns over the pace of economic growth.

Over the last 24 hours investors have reacted positively toa series of second-quarter reports, albeit often againstexpectations for profits, which have been lowered due to thisyear's concerns over growth.

"Analysts notoriously underestimate how well these companieswill do, and part of it is that companies intentionally lowballthe analysts so that they can beat their estimates," said RandyFrederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for CharlesSchwab in Austin, Texas.

Coca-Cola CoKO.N shares rose 3.5% after the fizzy drinkmaker beat quarterly earnings expectations and raised its fullyear organic revenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2KG

Fellow Dow component United Technologies CorpUTX.N gained2.4% after the industrial conglomerate raised its full-yearprofit and sales outlook, helped by an increase in demand foraircraft parts and spares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2LN

President Donald Trump and U.S. congressional leadersreached a deal on Monday on a two-year extension of the debtlimit and federal spending caps that would avert a fearedgovernment default later this year, but add to rising budgetdeficits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

"I think it is a very positive thing that they have reacheda budget deal. That pushes concerns of a debt ceiling and thebudget beyond the next presidential election, which is one lessthing for the market to worry about," Frederick said.

The overall profits of S&P companies are now estimated torise about 1% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBESdata, improving from estimates of a small decline earlier.

Of the S&P 500 companies, 30% are expected to reportearnings this week and among the investor favorite FAANG group -Facebook IncFB.OAmazon.com IncAMZN.O and Google-parentAlphabet IncGOOGL.O will report on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will adopt a looser monetarypolicy to counter the impact of a protracted trade war havehelped Wall Street's main indexes scale new record levels. TheS&P 500 is now just 1% shy of its all-time high.

At 8:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 107 points, or0.39%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 11.75 points, or 0.39%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 38.25 points, or 0.48%.

The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rateson Thursday by 10 basis points and the Fed, which will meet afew days later, is widely expected to lower rates by at least 25basis points.

Travelers Cos IncTRV.N was down 1.5% after the insurermissed estimates for second-quarter profit, as weather-relatedlosses led to an 18% drop in underwriting gain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2K4

Hasbro IncHAS.O jumped 6.2% after the toymaker reportedbetter-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher demandfor action toys. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2GU

Intel CorpINTC.O gained 1.2% after a report that AppleInc AAPL.O is in advanced talks to buy its smartphone-modemchip business. The iPhone maker's shares rose 0.7%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N43J (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

