US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher after jobs data, China stimulus plan

* U.S. economy adds 130,0000 jobs in August

* Average hourly earnings gained 0.4%

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open higher onFriday as China rolled out a stimulus plan to shore up itsflagging economy and weak jobs data cemented expectations of aninterest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

China's central bank said it would reduce the amount of cashthat banks must hold as reserves, releasing a total of 900billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2FO

Stock index futures initially pared gains after the LaborDepartment's nonfarm payroll data showed that the U.S. economyadded 130,000 jobs in August, below expectations of a gain of158,000, according to a Reuters survey of economists. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

However, they recovered quickly as the data did not changeexpectations on the path of rate cuts this year, with tradersbetting that the Federal Reserve would follow July'sinterest-rate reduction with two more rate cuts this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS0N1ZY023

"The market is going to be in this weird state of bad newsis good news," said Nela Richardson, investment strategist atEdward Jones in St Louis. "This low number points in thedirection of a cut later in the month. Every piece of data nowleads to the Fed."

Market participants are currently expecting a quarterpercentage point cut at the Fed's mid-September meeting. Theywill look for further clues on the monetary policy when FedChairman Jerome Powell speaks at the University of Zurich lateron Friday.

The employment report showed average hourly earnings gained0.4% last month, the largest increase since February.

This comes after a clutch of economic data from earlier thisweek provided mixed views on the U.S. economy amid the drama ofa drawn-out trade war with China.

Data showing a contraction in U.S. factory activity inAugust dampened markets on Tuesday, but diffusing politicaltensions in Hong Kong and hopes of a de-escalation in U.S.-Chinatrade tensions helped boost stocks to one-month highs later inthe week.

Markets were also driven on Thursday by strong growth inprivate payrolls and an accelerating services sector, with thebenchmark S&P 500 .SPX rising 1.3% and closing just 1.75% awayfrom its record high in July.

At 9:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 90 points, or0.34%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 11 points, or 0.37% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 23 points, or 0.29%.

Among stocks, Marathon OilMRO.N was down about 2% afterGoldman Sachs cut its price target on the stock. Facebook IncFB.O also fell marginally following a Wall Street Journalreport that state attorneys general are formally launchingseparate antitrust probes into the company.

Demand for riskier assets pushed gold price lower by about1%. Shares of gold miners such as Newmont GoldcorpNEM.N andBarrick Gold CorpGOLD.N fell between 1% and 1.5%. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva)