US STOCKS-Wall Street set to bounce after turbulent week

* Futures up: Dow 0.89%, S&P 0.89%, Nasdaq 1.07%

* Nvidia jumps after results, lifts chip stocks

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hopes of more official stimulus for theeconomy and the easing of a bond market rally put Wall Street ontrack to open sharply higher on Friday, as a bruising week formarkets drew to a close.

New York's three main indexes are down at least 2.4% sincelast Friday, racking up their third consecutive week of losses,as investors worried about the risk of recession and U.S.-Chinatrade tensions.

China's state planner said overnight it would roll out aplan to boost disposable income this year and in 2020 to spurconsumption as the economy slows. Investors are also expectingfurther interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and moves bythe European Central Bank next month to fight softening growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

"We haven't seen any major headlines on trade war today andthat is giving the market some relief. The move back up onyields is also releasing the pressure on equity markets," saidPeter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan CapitalSecurities in New York.

"It is sort of a relief rally and perhaps some bargainhunting since a lot of stocks have been really decimated duringthis recent decline."

Among stocks, Nvidia CorpNVDA.O jumped 5.5% in premarkettrading after posting better-than-expected quarterly profit andrevenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B3Z0

Other semiconductor stocks, including Advanced Micro DevicesInc AMD.O , Micron Technology IncMU.O , Intel CorpINTC.O ,were up between 1.3% and 2.3%.

Interest-rate sensitive lenders, including Bank of AmericaCorpBAC.N , Citigroup IncC.N , JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N ,and Morgan StanleyMS.N , rose more than 1% as U.S. Treasurybond yields eased off their lows. US/

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 227 points, or0.89%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 25.25 points, or 0.89%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 80 points, or 1.07%.

The so-called FAANG group - which includes Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O - gained atleast 1%.

Deere & CoDE.N shares fell 0.9% as the farm equipmentmaker cut its full-year profit and sales growth forecasts.