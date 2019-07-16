US STOCKS-Wall Street set for subdued open after mixed bank reports

Shutterstock photo





* J.B. Hunt jumps after strong DCS performance

* JPM, Wells Fargo drop after results

* Goldman Sachs rises after profit beat

* Futures up: Dow 0.10%, S&P 0.07%, Nasdaq 0.05% (Adds comment, details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set for a mutedopen on Tuesday after a set of mixed quarterly reports from WallStreet banks JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, beat profitestimates but interest margin, a key measure of profitability,slipped, triggering concerns of lower interest rates hurtingbank profits, a day after Citigroup IncC.N reported a similardrop.

JPM shares were down 1.4% premarket. Goldman SachsGS.N gained 1.2% after quarterly profit topped estimates. Wells FargoWFC.N also reported better-than-expected profit, but itsshares fell 0.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2JHurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2JG

"We're probably in for a grindingly positive session," saidPeter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan CapitalSecurities in New York.

"We're going to need extraordinarily good news in order tokeep the market rallying at a fast pace. It will be reallydifficult to do that until we get into the full earningsseason."

Leading the gainers among the S&P 500 companies was sharesof J.B. Hunt Transport Services IncJBHT.O , which jumped 7.6%after the transport and logistics provider posted strongquarterly performance in its second biggest unit DCS, whichprovides final-mile delivery.

Dow Industrials member .DJIJohnson & JohnsonJNJ.N hiked its full-year operational sales forecast as strong demandfor its cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica. Its shares weretrading flat. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2IQ

As earnings season kicks off in earnest this week, trade warremains a focus for investors as they look to determine howdeeply it would hurt the profits and forecasts of companies.

Profit at S&P 500 companies is likely to dip 0.3%, whichwould be the first quarterly drop in three years, according toRefinitiv IBES data.

At 8:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 28 points, or0.1%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.25 points, or 0.07% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 4.25 points, or 0.05%.

Wall Street's three main indexes have scaled fresh recordhighs this month on increasing hopes the Federal Reserve wouldlower interest rate at its policy meeting, which is two weeksaway, to cushion the economy from any slowdown due to tradetensions.

A Commerce Department report showed retail sales increasedmore than expected in June, but would probably have littleimpact on market expectations of a rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSGIEF75

"It's important that we get macro news that suggests we'renot heading towards a recession due to the trade war," Cardillosaid.

