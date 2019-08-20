US STOCKS-Wall street set for muted open, retail earnings mixed

Shutterstock photo





* Home Depot, Kohl's rises after profit beat

* Elanco Animal Health drops on deal to buy Bayer's unit

* Futures up: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.03%, Nasdaq 0.07% (Adds comment, details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street looked set to open littlechanged on Tuesday after three days of gains, with a mixed bagof retail earnings keeping investors guessing about the healthof U.S. consumer demand.

After a stormy start to the month on worsening U.S.-Chinatrade tensions, the three main indexes have rebounded sharply,with the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC erasing lastweek's losses on signs Germany and China are consideringstimulus.

A report late on Monday said White House officials arediscussing the possibility of a temporary payroll tax cut in aneffort to boost the economy. But a White House official rejectedthe report in comments to Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F14M

"Today just looks like a digestion day of recent gains andthere is not a lot of news that would swing the market wildly ineither direction," said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&KInvestment Management in Boston, Massachusetts.

Home Depot IncHD.N cut its full-year sales forecast,citing the potential impact of the trade war on consumerspending, although its shares rose 2.6% as the company beatexpectations for profit. Smaller rival Lowe's Companies IncLOW.N , which reports later this week, was up 1.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2FY

Department store operator Kohl's CorpKSS.N jumped 3.7%after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit andrevenue. Shares of rivals Macy's IncM.N and Nordstrom IncJWN.N were marginally higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2MR

TJX Cos IncTJX.N fell more than 3% after off-priceretailer posted same-store quarterly sales that fell short ofestimates for the first time in more than a year.

All eyes this week will be on Wednesday's release of minutesfrom the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting and Chair JeromePowell's speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole central bankers'conference.

Powell's remarks will be closely monitored for hints if morepolicy easing is in store, against the backdrop of an escalatingtrade war and growing fears of recession, signaled by theinversion of the U.S. yield curve last week.

Even as Powell classified last month's interest rate cut asa "mid-cycle" policy adjustment, traders are currently fullypricing in another rate cut in September.

"I don't think Powell will have an overly dovish tonecompared to what the markets are expecting ... The consumer,which is by far the largest piece of the U.S. economy, is stillpretty healthy," Clark said.

At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 14 points, or0.05%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.75 points, or 0.03% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 5.5 points, or 0.07%.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell as much as about 7% fromits July record high last week, but is now down only about 3%from that level.

Medtronic PlcMDT.N gained 4.5% after the medical devicemaker raised its full year adjusted profit forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2L1

Elanco Animal HealthELAN.N slid about 7% on agreeing tobuy Bayer's BAYGn.DE veterinary drugs unit in a $7.6 billioncash and stock deal, creating the second largest animal healthbusiness. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2CO (Reporting by Medha Singh in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)