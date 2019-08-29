US STOCKS-Wall Street set for gains after Chinese trade comments

Shutterstock photo





* Shares of Apple, Boeing up on China comments

* Best Buy falls as FY same-store sales forecast disappoints

* Futures up: Dow 1.03%, S&P 0.96%, Nasdaq 1.18% (Adds comments, details; Updates prices)

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open sharplyhigher on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution tothe long-standing trade dispute with the United states, easinginvestor fears of the risk of a recession.

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing thenext round of talks scheduled in September and hoped U.S.officials could cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoidan escalation, boosting sentiment and driving global stockshigher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29KMKTS/GLOB

Trade-sensitive stocks such as Apple IncAAPL.O and BoeingCo BA.N rose more than 1.2% in premarket trading.

Chipmakers, which draw a large part of their revenue fromChina also gained, with Intel CorpINTC.O , Qualcomm IncQCOM.O , Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O and Nvidia CorpNVDA.O up between 1% and 2.4%.

"We are seeing a bit of a softer tone that's givinginvestors hope," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist atSpartan Capital Securities in New York.

"Perhaps the September talks might bring some fruitfulconclusions and some progress that could result in loweringtariffs or getting serious about concluding a trade deal."

Top gainers among S&P 500 .SPX stocks were Dollar GeneralCorp DG.N , up 7.9%, and Dollar Tree IncDLTR.O , up 4.7%, asboth companies raised their full-year forecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P33Y

At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 268 points, or1.03%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 27.75 points, or 0.96%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 89.75 points, or 1.18%.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official itsadditional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and setcollection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting severalhundreds of U.S. companies to warn of price hikes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

A number of companies, including Best Buy Co IncBBY.N and Abercrombie & Fitch CoANF.N , that reported results earlierin the day warned of the impact from tariffs on their sales.

Shares of the U.S. consumer electronics retailer fell 6.3%,while those of the teen retailer were down 10.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P3PB

Wall Street's main indexes are on course to record theirworst monthly performance since a selloff in May, spurred byworries that tit-for-tat tariffs will drive the global economyinto a recession.

Those fears came to the fore after the U.S. yield curveinversion deepened earlier this week to levels not seen since2007. US/

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva)