US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on tech gains, trade hopes

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as gainsin chipmaker Micron boosted the technology sector and commentsfrom Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fueled hopes that theUnited States and China were making progress in their tradetalks.

"We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and Ithink there's a path to complete this," Mnuchin said in aninterview to CNBC. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN23X03U

Market participants are hoping for a speedy resolution ofdifferences between the two sides as their bitter trade wartakes a toll on global growth.

President Donald Trump said earlier in the day it was"absolutely possible" he would emerge from a meeting withChinese leader Xi Jinping with a deal that would keep him fromimposing tariffs he had threatened to put on China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0EY

Trump is expected to meet with Xi at the G20 summit in Japanthis weekend. It will be the first time the two leaders have hada face-to-face meeting since trade talks between their countriescollapsed in May.

"The tariff war remains a major headwind for the globaleconomy," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA inLondon.

"I'm optimistic that we'll see progress at the G20, at leastenough to delay further tariffs being imposed which is surely apositive for markets."

Micron Technology IncMU.O jumped 14.2%, lifting thePhiladelphia Semiconductor index .SOX 3.5% higher.

The company said it had resumed some shipments to Chinesetelecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL andstill expected demand for its chips to recover later this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W44E

Tech stocks .SPLRCT were the biggest gainers among the 11major S&P sectors, with a 1.49% jump, while the trade-sensitiveindustrial index .SPLRCI rose 0.35%.

At 11:14 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 58.76 points, or 0.22%, at 26,606.98, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 6.74 points, or 0.23%, at 2,924.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 53.63 points, or 0.68%, at 7,938.34.

Boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq were gains in shares of AppleInc AAPL.O , Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O .

Among other gainers, the energy sector .SPNY jumped 2.14%as the oil prices rose after an outage at a major refinery onthe U.S. East Coast and industry data that showed U.S. crudestockpiles fell more than expected. O/R

Capping gains on the S&P 500 was a 1.14% drop in thehealthcare sector .SPXHC , weighed by losses in Johnson &JohnsonJNJ.N , Pfizer IncPFE.N and Merck & Co IncMRK.N .

The benchmark index has gained 6% so far in June, hitting arecord high last week, largely on hopes that the Federal Reservewould cut interest rates to counter the impact of a U.S.-Chinatrade war.

However, stocks fell steeply on Tuesday after the Fedchairman pushed back on pressure from Trump to cut rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1HA

Still, markets fully expect a rate cut in July and see a 25%possibility of a half-point move.

The biggest decliner among S&P 500 companies were GeneralMills Inc'sGIS.N shares, which slipped 5.4% after the foodpackaging company missed quarterly sales estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X2R8

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.53-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.41-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 60 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Aparajita Saxena inBengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)