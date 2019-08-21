US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Target, Lowe's results point to consumer confidence

Shutterstock photo





* Fed policymakers discussed possibility of 50 bp rate cut

* Target, Lowe's jump after better-than-expected results

* Toll Brothers falls on declining orders

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes roseon Wednesday as upbeat earnings from retailers pointed tostrength in U.S. consumer demand, and held gains after minutesfrom last month's Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakershad debated a more aggressive interest rate cut.

U.S. stocks moved solidly higher followingbetter-than-expected results from retailers Target CorpTGT.N and Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N . Target shares surged 20.4% after thebig-box retailer raised its annual earnings forecast. Lowe'sshares climbed 10.4% after the home-improvement chain beatprofit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H23Rurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H27D

Robust U.S. consumer spending has helped stave off fears ofan impending recession. Concerns about an economic slowdown roseas the yield curve between 2-year and 10-year Treasuries brieflyinverted last week. Though the yield curve again brieflyinverted on Wednesday, it had little impact on stocks this timearound.

"As long as we have the healthy environment in jobs that wehave right now, it's going to be very difficult to shakepeople's confidence," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategistat TD Ameritrade in Chicago. "At the end of the day, if peopleare employed, they're going to go out and spend some money."

Minutes from the Fed's policy-setting meeting on July 30-31,when the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points, showed thatpolicymakers debated cutting rates more aggressively. Someparticipants preferred a 50-basis-point cut, but the committeewas united in wanting to avoid the appearance of being on a pathto further rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 240.29 points,or 0.93%, to 26,202.73, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.92 points,or 0.82%, to 2,924.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added71.65 points, or 0.90%, to 8,020.21.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday atthe Jackson Hole, Wyoming, central bankers' conference. Severalmarket strategists said Powell's comments at the conclave wouldoffer greater insight on the course of monetary policy than theminutes from the July Fed meeting given developments since then,including U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffson an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The minutes "gave very little forward guidance," said RobertPhipps, director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin,Texas. "Jackson Hole is going to be (Powell's) first chance toreally talk since the latest tariff announcement."

On Wednesday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Officesaid changes in U.S. and foreign trade policies since January2018 would reduce inflation-adjusted U.S. gross domestic productby 0.3% from what it would be otherwise by 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0QO

Among individual stocks, shares of Toll Brothers IncTOL.N slipped 4.5% after the luxury homebuilder posted a decline inorders, hinting at weaker demand for new homes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G3YO

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.14-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and five new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 59 new highs and 67 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.68 billion shares, comparedwith the 7.53 billion-share average for the full session overthe last 20 trading days. (Reporting by April Joyner; additional reporting by LewisKrauskopf in New York and Medha Singh and Akanksha Rana inBengaluru; editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))