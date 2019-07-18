US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Fed's Williams cements rate-cut expectations

Shutterstock photo





* Netflix tumbles as U.S. subscribers drop

* Union Pacific, Phillip Morris jump after results

* Indexes higher: Dow 0.01%, S&P 0.36%, Nasdaq 0.27% (Updates to market close)

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks moved higher onThursday after a slow start as comments from New York FedPresident John Williams helped cement expectations for aninterest rate cut from the U.S. central bank at the end of themonth.

Williams said that when rates and inflation are low,policymakers cannot afford to keep their "powder dry" and waitfor potential economic problems to materialize. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

"He's toeing the party line at the Fed, basically implyingthat an insurance rate cut is the right thing to do for theeconomy at this point in time," said Chris Zaccarelli, chiefinvestment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte,North Carolina.

Before Williams' comments, stocks had been lower as sharesof Netflix IncNFLX.O tumbled 10.3% after the company'squarterly results, which missed targets for new subscribersoverseas. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3TB

Losses in Netflix triggered a 0.9% fall in the communicationservices sector .SPLRCL , which has been one of thebest-performing S&P sectors so far this year.

"I think there was this assumption that no matter whathappened globally that people would sit at home and watchtelevision and tune in to Netflix," said Jack Ablin, foundingpartner and chief investment officer at Cresset Asset Managementin Chicago. "I think that investors have viewed these large-capgrowth technology companies as somewhat defensive."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 3.12 points, or0.01%, to 27,222.97, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 10.69 points, or0.36%, to 2,995.11 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 22.04points, or 0.27%, to 8,207.24.

Among positive earnings reports, shares of Philip MorrisInternational IncPM.N climbed 8.2% after the tobacco companyraised its full-year profit outlook. Railroad operator UnionPacific CorpUNP.N jumped 5.9% after the company's profit camein ahead of expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J3MVurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J31S

International Business Machines CorpIBM.N rose 4.6% asthe company's quarterly profit beat on strong growth in itshigh-margin cloud business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3UE

Morgan StanleyMS.N shares rose 1.5% after the bank posteda better-than-expected quarterly profit. The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK was up 0.9% after three days of losses. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J2XQ

"I suppose the good news is expectations were pretty lowcoming into this season's earnings," Ablin said. "Analysts hadexpected a negative decline in profit year over year and soright now it looks like the earnings results themselves arebetter than expected."

UnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N shares slipped 2.3% as theinsurer said on its conference call that 2019 revenue would nothit its original target. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J3CC

Profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 0.6% forthe second quarter of 2019, according to Refinitiv IBES data.Until Wednesday, there were expectations of a dip in earnings.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and four new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 61 new highs and 101 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.68 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.67 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days. (Reporting by Evan Sully; Additional reporting by April Joynerin New York and Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva, Jonathan Oatis andDan Grebler) ((Evan.Sully@thomsonreuters.com;))