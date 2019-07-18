US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Fed's Williams bolsters rate-cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose onThursday after a sluggish start as comments from New York FedPresident John Williams further cemented expectations forinterest rate cuts from the U.S. central bank.

Williams said that when rates and inflation are low,policymakers cannot afford to keep their "powder dry" and waitfor potential economic problems to materialize. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

"He's toeing the party line at the Fed, basically implyingthat an insurance rate cut is the right thing to do for theeconomy at this point in time," said Chris Zaccarelli, chiefinvestment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte,North Carolina, referring to Williams' comments.

Before Williams' comments, stocks had been lower as sharesof Netflix IncNFLX.O tumbled 10.3% after the company'squarterly results, in which it missed targets for newsubscribers overseas. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3TB

Losses in Netflix triggered a 0.9% fall in the communicationservices sector .SPLRCL , which has been one of thebest-performing S&P sectors so far this year.

"Earnings have met expectations, but companies are beingcautious about future quarters, which is something that's notable to keep the S&P 500 above the 3,000 level," said JohnAugustine, chief investment officer of Huntington Private Bankin Columbus, Ohio.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 8.61 points, or0.03%, to 27,228.46, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.48 points, or0.32%, to 2,993.9 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 17.75points, or 0.22%, to 8,202.95.

Among positive earnings reports, shares of Philip MorrisInternational IncPM.N climbed 8.9% after the tobacco companyraised its full-year profit outlook, while shares of railroadoperator Union Pacific CorpUNP.N jumped 5.4% after thecompany's profit came in ahead of expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J3MVurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J31S

International Business Machines CorpIBM.N shares rose4.9% as the company's quarterly profit beat on strong growth inits high-margin cloud business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3UE

Morgan StanleyMS.N shares rose 1.4% after the bank posteda better-than-expected quarterly profit. The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK was up 0.8% after three days of losses. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J2XQ

UnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N shares slipped 2.2% as theinsurer said on its conference call that 2019 revenue would nothit its original target. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J3CC

Profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 0.6% forthe second quarter of 2019, according to Refinitiv IBES data.Until Wednesday, there were expectations of a dip in earnings.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.20-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.22-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and four new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 95 new lows.